Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Star Sally Ann Howes Dies Aged 91

by : Emily Brown on : 22 Dec 2021 08:23
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Star Sally Ann Howes Dies Aged 91United Artists/Alamy

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and My Fair Lady star Sally Ann Howes has passed away at the age of 91.

The actor is said to have died on Sunday, December 19, though no other details about her death have been made immediately available.

Howes was born in London in 1930 before going on to forge her successful career across stage and screen with roles in a revival of Brigadoon and What Makes Sammy Run?, which lasted for more than 500 performances in 1964-65, among many other titles.

Her performance in Brigadoon earned her a Tony Award nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Musical in 1963, and just five years later she starred in the children’s classic Chitty Chitty Bang Bang alongside Dick Van Dyke, in which she played Truly Scrumptious.

Howes secured the part in the beloved film without having to audition after the character was turned down by Julie Andrews, who felt it was too similar to those she had played in The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor later expressed her pride in being part of the film while speaking to Rosie O’Donnell in 1998, recalling how the song Doll on a Music Box was ‘the most difficult thing in the whole world.’

She commented: ‘I really was very proud of it. I did it on the set. I was a bit nervous about it, with about 150 extras [looking on]. They put me up on this box and off I went. And I got it in one take!’

Tributes for Howes have been flooding in on social media, with fans expressing their sadness at the news of her death and describing her as an ‘inspiration’.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

