Chloe Ferry Defends Wayne Lineker After Trolls Label Him ‘Paedophile’ Over Engagement Stunt

Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry has hit back at trolls who branded Wayne Lineker a ‘paedophile’.

The pair became friends after both featuring on the recent series of Celebs Go Dating. Since leaving the show, the duo pretended to get engaged for a prank.

Lineker, brother to former footballer Gary Lineker, shared a photo of him and 25-year-old Ferry on Instagram on Thursday, February 25, where the TV personality could be seen rocking what appeared to be an engagement ring. He captioned the photo, ‘She said YES! Love you @chloegshore1’.

Further fuelling the fire, fellow Celebs Do Dating star and DJ Tom Zanetti commented on the post, ‘Thankyou for giving me honour of the best man, really can’t wait for the special day,’ while Made in Chelsea’s Sophie Hermann called dibs on being bridesmaid number one.

Despite the whole thing being light-hearted fun, Lineker has been subjected to online abuse due to the 33-year age gap between himself and Ferry.

In the wake of the comments the businessman has been receiving, Ferry took to Instagram to hit back.

In the clip shared yesterday, February 28, she said to her 3.6 million followers:

Some of the stuff that I have had to read about [Wayne] is disgusting. I can’t believe the stuff he is getting called. Paedophile is such a strong word to call someone, it is absolutely disgusting that he is getting called that when all his friends and family have to read that about him.

As per The Mirror, Ferry continued, ‘Wayne is one of the most amazing people I have ever met in my life and he does not deserve the abuse and the awful words that are getting said about him. I am disgusted having to read that.’

She went on to explain that when she had spoken to Lineker on the phone he was understandably upset by the comments, something she says he would never show on social media.

‘Imagine him having to read those comments when he has such a big family, it is vile, just vile,’ Ferry added. ‘It really upsets us how people can still be allowed on social media when they have been that vile and nasty. Some of the stuff that has been said to Wayne, I don’t know how he is coping at the minute, I can’t believe some of the stuff I have read.’