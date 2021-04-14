Chris Brown Sued By Cleaner Who Claims Pet Dog Attacked Her Sister

chrisbrownofficial/Instagram

Chris Brown is reportedly being sued by a cleaner who claims that his pet dog attacked her sister.

Patricia Avila and her sister, who has not been named, had been hired by Brown to clean his home in Tarzana, Los Angeles twice a week for a rate of $600 a day.

While Avila was aware of the musician’s pet dogs, she claims they were usually kept in a separate part of the property while she and her sister came over to carry out their work.

In the lawsuit, which has been obtained by TMZ, Avila said that had been the case until the day of the alleged attack, when one of his dogs made its way into the garden.

Avila claims that while her sister was outside emptying a vacuum, one of Brown’s dogs growled at her and ‘proceeded to viciously attack her’, People reports.

The dog allegedly jumped on her and attacked her, ‘ripping three to four inches of skin off her arm’, according to TMZ. Her sister also allegedly suffered bites to her face and leg.

As per the lawsuit, her sister was attacked by Brown’s Caucasian Sheperd Ovcharka, a large breed of dog that can be highly protective of its owners.

Avila ran outside after hearing her sister’s screams, ‘where she found her sister covered in blood while she was screaming and crying for help’. She and Brown were able to get the dog off her sister, before the singer called 911.

In the lawsuit, Avila says she thought her sister might die after seeing all the blood loss. Her sister was then taken to a hospital where she was treated for several days, undergoing a number of surgeries.

Avila is now asking Brown for damages, claiming that he failed to protect her and her sister from the ‘unreasonable risk’ of harm from his dog.

While the amount was not specified, she is asking the musician to cover her lost wages due to being unable to work and medical bills. Additionally, she said her sister is now facing emotional distress including post-traumatic stress disorder, severe anxiety and panic attacks.

Avila ‘suffered economic damages, including past, present and future loss of wages as well as past, present and future medical expenses in an amount to be determined at trial’, the lawsuit said.

Avila said she herself is ‘reluctant to leave her home and cannot stop reliving the pain that she experienced as she watched her sister suffer through that horrendous attack that day’.