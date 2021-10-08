unilad
Chris Evans And Selena Gomez Sightings Lead To Huge Dating Rumours

by : Emily Brown on : 08 Oct 2021 07:45
Chris Evans And Selena Gomez Sightings Lead To Huge Dating RumoursAlamy/Selena Gomez/Instagram

Internet users are proving their skills of making mountains out of mole hills when it comes to the possibility of a relationship between Chris Evans and Selena Gomez, but admittedly no one seems to be mad about it. 

In a true case of ‘a picture speaks a thousand words’, rumours about the Captain America star’s potential romance with Gomez began after images showed the pair hanging out together on a couple of occasions.

Sightings of the two celebrities include them leaving a Los Angeles studio together earlier this month, and leaving the same restaurant together several days later.

Evans has also recently started following Gomez on Instagram, though given she was once the most-followed person on the platform, that’s not necessarily a sign of true love. Fans did point out, however, that Evans appears to be selective with who he follows, with fewer than 200 people having made the cut so far.

Neither Gomez nor Evans have given any other hints to a possible romance on their personal social media accounts, but fans have taken the sightings and run with them, creating stories and insisting their encounters could only mean one thing.

One Twitter user wrote, ‘Honestly if someone was going to date my man chris evans then I’m glad it’s Selena Gomez.’

Another fan commented, ‘BRO I AM NOT MAD ABOUT THIS RUMOR SELENA GOMEZ AND CHRIS EVANS ARE SUCH A POWER COUPLE’, while a third said, ‘Manifesting selena gomez with chris evans rumours become true.’

Adding fuel to the fire is a resurfaced video from 2015, which shows Gomez admitting she ‘kind of [has] a crush on Chris Evans’ during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

She continued, ‘ Isn’t he cute? He’s very cute… He’s either going to hate me or love me.’

Of course, it’s entirely possible that Gomez and Evans are just friends, or even just work colleagues who are working on a project together. The only upcoming films listed on Gomez’s IMDb are Hotel Transylvania: Transformania and In the Shadow of the Mountain, while Evans’ upcoming projects include The Gray Man, Lightyear, Little Shop of Horrors, and Bermuda, though there could be something in the works that is yet to be announced.

Whatever the reason for their meetings, it’s clear Gomez and Evans have the internet’s approval!

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

