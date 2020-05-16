Chris Evans 'Caved' And Joined Instagram So He Could Share Pictures Of His Dog Chris Evans/Instagram

In case you missed the memo, Chris Evans finally joined the world of Instagram two weeks ago.

But while you might assume the actor had finally given in to societal demands for fans to have constant access to celebrities through social media, or even pressure from management to continue boosting his already huge profile, it turns out the Marvel star has joined for a far more important reason.

Evans, who has already built up an incredible 3.5 million followers on the picture sharing app, caved and joined Instagram because had ‘too many good pictures of [his] dog’.

Chris Evans PA

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, May 15, Evans said:

I guess I caved. I feel like such an old man. I’m so late to the party. You know what it is? I had too many good pictures of my dog. I was like, they’re being wasted in my phone. I need to put these somewhere.

And, if you’ve already checked out his Insta, you’ll see that two of his first four posts are, in fact, of his beloved dog Dodger, so I guess that’s true.

However, in Evans’ first poochy post, the 38-year-old shared a picture of his dog grooming skills, which leave a lot to be desired.

Sharing a picture of Dodger looking a tad bedraggled and a little bit bald in places, Evans told his followers how he assured his dog that he knew what he was doing.

‘He seemed skeptical at first,’ he said. ‘But with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it. It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals.’

Evans added: ‘He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great.’

But all you need to do is take a quick glance at Evans’ Twitter to see he does have some incredible doggo content just waiting to make its way onto Instagram, and it truly is a joy to behold.

His pictures include some adorable photos of the actor snuggled up to Dodger, as well as some pictures of the dog rocking some fantastically stylish knitwear.

I think I can speak on behalf of the entire Instagram community when I say we welcome this kind of content with open arms.

Hey, why not go the whole hog and just make Dodger his own account?