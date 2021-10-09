Chris Evans Fans Can’t Get Over Video Of Him Playing Piano To Prince

@chrisevans/Instagram/Alamy

A video of Chris Evans playing the piano to a song by Prince has caused fans to go absolutely wild.

What better way to spend a Friday than to play some Prince on the piano and share it with your adoring fans as they swoon over your diverse array of skills.

Not only can Chris Evans act, proven by his starring role as Captain America in the Marvel films, but to add another string to his bow, he can also apparently perfectly play some Prince, while occasionally not even looking at the keys.

The 40-year-old uploaded three stories to his Instagram, giving an insight into one of his many talents, leaving fans swooning over his flawless performance and nonchalance in doing so, dressed in a casual white T-shirt and NASA baseball cap.

Some fans suggested that the video was even Evans warming up for a duet with Selena Gomez, who he was recently spotted hanging out with, leading to dating rumours.

Fans of the star swiftly took to Twitter to convey their awe at Evans’ musical skills. One wrote: ‘Let me sit next to him and listen to him play all my life.’

Another said:

I didn’t faint but it was a very strange sensation having him look right at me.

A third commented: ‘Chris Evans playing the piano and looking directly into the camera: a heart shattering saga’.

Evans, a star of both television and film and now pianist too – what can’t this man do?