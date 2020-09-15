Chris Evans Finally Reacts To Accidentally Leaking His Nudes
Chris Evans has used the recent spotlight thrown over him after his accidentally released nudes for a worthy cause.
This marks the first time Evans, 39, has addressed the situation since his NSFW photos were leaked via Instagram last week.
Tweeting with a facepalm and a shrugging emoji, Evans wrote ‘Now that I have your attention…VOTE Nov 3rd!!!’
Evans accidentally shared the pics whilst sharing a video of himself and some pals playing Heads Up via Instagram.
However, at the end of the clip, Evans’ camera roll could be clearly seen, and it was here that eagle-eyed Instagrammers clocked the intimate picture.
Although the clip was quickly taken down, many of his 6.1 million followers had already spotted his mistake.
His recent tweet – which demonstrates resilience and good humour during what must be a pretty embarrassing time – has sparked renewed admiration amongst many of his fans and fellow celebs.
His Knives Out co-star Jamie Lee Curtis wrote:
My boy! Proud of him. Got MY attention!
Thor actor Kat Dennings wrote:
Now we’re talking.
It’s been quite cheering to see fans stand behind Evans following his all too easy to make blunder, with many people sharing other, non-explicit photos of the Captain America star, many of which show Cap and his dog, Dodger.
Captioning one such wholesome pic, a fan wrote:
People are out there posting about mental health but then bullying this poor man just because he’s accidentally leaked a nude he took,
How would you feel if your nudes got leaked? Not pretty good i’m sure leave the man the f*ck alone!!
Another advised:
#ChrisEvans unknowingly posted a private image for a brief moment. he is suffering from anxiety. imagine to be him right now. i’d be mortified and have cried the whole day. respect his privacy. delete that picture. let him feel a bit better and flood twitter with dodger.
Evans has long shown an interest in political and social issues, having recently launched bipartisan site A Starting Point to improve communication between elected officials and members of the public.
Speaking with People back in July, Evans opened up about how important it was for him to use his platform to ‘do more than just retweet things’:
There’s a lot of things you can do as an actor with your name. I could be making booze — I don’t discourage anyone from doing that, I love booze — but there’s no denying that I played a certain character, and it just so happens to align with part of my nature in terms of being someone who is politically involved and who cares about the wellbeing of people in this country.
In true Captain America style, Evans has taken his unfortunate social media slip-up and decided to use it for the greater good of his country. Absolute respect.
