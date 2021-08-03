unilad
Chris Evans Responds To Lizzo’s ‘Little America’ Pregnancy Announcement

by : Julia Banim on : 03 Aug 2021 11:16
Chris Evans Responds To Lizzo's 'Little America' Pregnancy Announcementlizzo/TikTok/PA

Last week, Lizzo had her TikTok followers chuckling away after announcing that she and long-time crush Chris Evans were expecting ‘a little America’ together.

As the rousing Captain America score played out, the 33-year-old Grammy Award winner kept a deadpan expression as she answered a fan’s request to ‘spill the tea’ on her ‘pregnancy’.

Speaking solemnly to the camera, Lizzo remarked it was something she’d been ‘trying to keep private between me and the father of my child’, before going on to ‘admit’ that she’d been ‘sucking in’ her pregnancy bump.

@lizzoReply to @notjustjosiahh THE SECRET IS OUT🇺🇸♬ Captain America (From “Captain America: The First Avenger”) – London Music Works

Evans, 40, has been sharing back and forth banter with Lizzo for some time now, and it seems he’s thoroughly enjoyed her latest teasing.

In a follow up TikTok vid, Lizzo revealed that Evans had slid into her DMs with a crying laughing face, writing:

Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy. My mother will be so happy lol.

Evans then went on to ask the future mother of his fictional baby to ‘promise me no gender reveal parties lol’.

With jokey delight, Lizzo declared, ‘Guess what besties? We secured the child support bag!’ captioning her post, ‘OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT! NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY?!’

@lizzoOMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT! NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY ?! 🤰🏾🇺🇸♬ original sound – lizzo

This comes just a few months after Lizzo drunkenly slipped into Evans’ DMs to shoot her shot, sharing their subsequent exchange with her TikTok followers.

In her tipsy message, Lizzo sent emojis of the wind, a female athlete and a basketball, signifying that she was shooting her shot with the Marvel star.

Evans later responded saying there was ‘no shame in a drunken DM’, assuring her he’d ‘done much worse’ on the Instagram app.

