Chris Evans Starts Following Lizzo After She ‘Drunkenly’ Shoots Her Shot And DMs Him

Lizzo saw every Chris Evans’ fan’s dream come true when her ‘drunken’ DM to the Captain America star resulted in him following her back and replying.

Musicians, actors, influencers and TV personalities will all have fans who slide into their direct messages on social media from time to time, but unfortunately for the devoted hopefuls, more often than not they’ll likely go completely unnoticed.

This is probably the kind of reaction Lizzo expected when she slid into Evans’ DMs during an apparent drunken state to send him a few emojis, but much to her surprise, she actually managed to secure both a follow back and a response from the actor.

Check out her reaction below:

In a TikTok video reflecting on her original DM, Lizzo showed herself silently screaming with excitement as she circled a message from Evans that said there was ‘no shame in a drunken DM’.

The Knives Out star even went as far as to make Lizzo feel better about her actions as he assured her he’d ‘done much worse’ on the Instagram app.

Evans’ response came after Lizzo said she was ‘upset’ about her drunken DM because she knew she was ‘not gonna be able to marry him’. In the message, she’d sent emojis of the wind, a female athlete and a basketball, which fans have determined to mean she was shooting her shot with the actor.

Sharing her thoughts about Evans with her followers, she quoted lyrics from Doja Cat as she said: ‘Honestly, it hurts me to the core. Because… damn papa he a rare breed no comparing.’

Lizzo originally warned her followers not to ‘drink and DM,’ but after her antics resulted in a follow back and a message, there could well be a surge of people attempting to shoot their shot with Evans.