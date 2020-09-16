Chris Evans Thanks Fans For Support Over 'Embarrassing' D*ck Pic Leak Chris Evans/Instagram

Captain America star Chris Evans has thanked his fans for their support after he accidentally leaked his own dick pic.

Advert

He shared the picture over the weekend by mistake on Instagram while sharing a video of himself and some friends playing Heads Up. However, much to Evans’ horror, at the end of the clip, the 39-year-old’s camera roll could be seen, and it was here eagle-eyed Instagrammers noticed the intimate picture.

Evans first responded to the mortifying ordeal yesterday, September 15, on Twitter. Along with a facepalm and a shrugging emoji he wrote, ‘Now that I have your attention…VOTE Nov 3rd!!!’

Now, during an interview on The Tamron Hall Show, the Gifted actor has thanked his fans for how they responded to his faux pas. When asked about it, the 39-year-old jokingly said, ‘Did something happen this weekend?’

Advert

Dubbing the whole thing as ’embarrassing’, he continued:

It was an interesting weekend full of lessons learned, a lot of teachable moments. Things happen. It’s embarrassing, but you gotta roll with the punches. I will say, I have pretty fantastic fans who really came to my support.

Evans was trending on Twitter after the intimate picture was shared and, despite the clip was quickly taken down, many of his 6.1 million followers had already spotted his mistake.

In a bid to stop the photo from circulating many of his fans took to the popular social media platform to share less X-rated photos of him – many of which were of him and his dog Dodger.

Evans’ fans were extremely concerned for the stars mental health after the incident, but from the looks of him during the Tamron Hall Show interview, he seems to be doing OK.

While it took Evans a couple of days to address the elephant in the room, fellow Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo tweeted his A-list pal just hours later.

On Sunday, September 13, he wrote, ‘Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining.’

Advert

His brother Scott Evans also made light of the situation. He wrote, ‘‘Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss?’

As mortifying as the whole thing is, Evans has taken the whole thing like an absolute champ. In other news, I’m sure many more Americans are going to vote in November now – I know I would.