Chris Evans Urges Police To Find Man Who Assaulted Rick Moranis PA Images/Ryan Reynolds/YouTube

Captain America star Chris Evans has urged police to find the man who randomly assaulted actor Rick Moranis in a street attack in New York.

The New York Police Department appealed to the public for information after 67-year-old Ghostbusters star Moranis was attacked near his apartment building on the Upper West Side of Manhattan on Thursday, October 1.

Advert

Footage of the incident showed the unidentified man hit Moranis in the head with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground. The actor reported the attack and was taken to hospital for an evaluation after suffering pain in his head, back and hip.

The NYPD referred to the attack as ‘random’ and ‘unprovoked’, adding that the 67-year-old was walking southbound on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70th Street at 7.30 am local time when the attack took place.

After coming across the news, Evans took to Twitter to express his anger at the attacker’s actions.

Advert

Retweeting an article about the incident to his 14.1 million followers, the Marvel star wrote:

My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don’t touch Rick Moranis.

Evans’ tweet received a wealth of support from concerned fans, racking up 14,000 retweets and 140,000 likes as people shared in the demand to find the culprit.

Advert

Writer and director Judd Apatow also shared the story and expressed his dismay at the attack against Moranis, writing:

This the worst news of the last two days … This is why Rick Moranis avoided our country for decades. I guess he was right all along. We don’t deserve him.

Moranis’ representative released a statement following the attack to confirm he was the victim and assure the actor’s fans that he is ‘fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes.’

Advert

Police have since released a close-up surveillance image of the man wanted for the attack, showing him wearing a black ‘I Love NY’ sweatshirt with a hood, as well as a backpack and a black face mask covering his mouth.

Moranis has been largely reclusive since his appearance in 80s and early 90s films such as The Little Shop of Horrors and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, but after 23 years away he recently announced his return for a Disney reboot of the latter film, titled Shrunk.

Original film director Joe Johnston will return to work on the reboot, while Frozen star Josh Gad will star as the son of Moranis’ character Wayne Szalinski.

Advert