Chris Hemsworth Criticised For Attending Maskless Fancy Dress Party On Social Media

chrishemsworth/Instagram

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky have faced a fierce backlash after attending a maskless fancy dress party.

In Instagram pics uploaded to Hemsworth’s Instagram, the couple could be seen wearing ’80s-style costumes to their friend’s party, which was held in Sydney.

The post, which shows Hemsworth sporting tracksuit bottoms, a white vest and sunnies, was captioned, ‘A little 80s themed party never did any harm!’, with Hemsworth going on to wish the host of the party a happy birthday.

chrishemsworth/Instagram

The photos showed the couple having plenty of fun with their friends, but not all of Hemsworth’s followers were smiling.

Indeed, many of the actor’s British and American followers were horrified that he was attending a party in the first place, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continuing to have a profound effect on people’s lives.

One person commented:

Why no masks, very bad example.

Another wrote:

I forgot the pandemic doesn’t effect the elite.

@chrishemsworth/Instagram

However, many were quick to point out that the pandemic is a far different story in Australia than it is in the UK or the US.

As one commenter put it:

All these people who don’t understand that Australia’s early lockdowns and careful processes allow them to live normal lives atm…

Another said:

Damnnnn Some of y’all are so uneducated about how the rest of the world is doing. he is in Australia and we’re basically Corona free down here.

chrishemsworth

Although there is indeed coronavirus in Australia, there have been fewer than 15 confirmed cases each day for the past month. Within this same period, the US has recorded more than daily 28,000 cases, while the UK has recorded more than 7,000.

Furthermore, there have been no locally-acquired cases recorded in Sydney for at least a week, with the country’s daily confirmed cases having dropped below 15 for the past month.

On February 27, Reuters reported that New South Wales, the Australian state of which Sydney is the capital, recorded its 41st day in a row without a local case, allowing people to move towards ‘pre-pandemic normal’.

As well as allowing up to 30 people to dance at weddings, and easing further restrictions on the number of visitors allowed at home, New South Wales also permitted some club dancing from Friday, February 26 onwards.