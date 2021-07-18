Chris Hemsworth Performs Motorbike Trick ‘They Said Couldn’t Be Done’

PA Images/Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

Chris Hemsworth has shown off yet another string to his bow, performing a dirt bike trick he claims ‘they said couldn’t be done’.

Taking to Instagram, the 37-year-old Thor actor could be seen successfully attempting the trick while enjoying a family outing.

For the daring stunt, Hemsworth could be seen riding a dirt bike over a metal pole before knocking over another two poles, letting out a triumphant ‘yess!’ as he zoomed past the camera.

Captioning the vid, the middle Hemsworth brother wrote:

They said it couldn’t be done, I said ummm yes it can….then it was done. #nomountaintoohigh

Fellow Marvel actor Jeremy Renner commented, ‘Love you and your 6 yr old beautiful spirit’, while his impressed Extraction co-star Rudhraksh Jaiswal marvelled, ‘You make your own rules!’

Earlier this month, Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky shared sweet photographs of their children out dirt biking, with one of their young sons seen mid-air during a hair-raising stunt. The couple moved to Byron Bay back in 2014, and it’s clear they enjoy spending plenty of time outdoors with their kids.

