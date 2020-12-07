unilad
Chris Hemsworth Shares Intense Training Session Ahead Of Hulk Hogan Biopic

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 07 Dec 2020 10:10
Chris Hemsworth has revealed just how hard he’s working to get into shape ahead of playing WWE legend Hulk Hogan in a new biopic for Netflix.

The Aussie actor took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes clip from an intense workout session with trainer Luke Zocchi.

‘Kickin the week off right,’ he wrote, alongside a video of him showing off his boxing skills.

You can check it out here:

Over the summer, Hemsworth announced he had begun training for the role of Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea.

‘As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical,’ he told Total Film, via the Evening Standard back in July.

‘I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor.’

As it stands there’s no release date planned for the biopic, and it’s unclear whether filming has begun, or whether the 37-year-old is still just in the ‘prepping’ stage.

In the meantime, Hemsworth is busy shooting Escape From Spiderhead in his native Australia, alongside Miles Teller.

Just last week, the dad-of-three shared a picture of himself, Teller and director Joe Kosinsik.

In another post, Chris Pratt, who also features in the movie, begged Hemsworth to stop working out, because his trainer ‘doesn’t want [him] standing next to’ Chris in the movie.

‘Hey bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we’re gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn’t want me to stand next to you if you look like that so I’m gonna need you to put on 25 lbs real quick cool thanks,’ he joked.

Production on the movie is due to start next month.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

