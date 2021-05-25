Chris Hemsworth Trolled By Brother Following Thor: Love And Thunder Set Instagram Post

chrishemsworth/Instagram/PA Images

Marvel star Chris Hemsworth faced some questions about his workout routine from his brother after the actor shared an image from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Filming for the upcoming superhero movie kicked off earlier this year in Sydney, with Hemsworth returning to his role as the God of Thunder and making sure he was fighting fit after his character lost his defined muscles to a beer belly in the Avengers’ Infinity Saga.

Advert 10

The actor’s impressive physique was on full display as he took to Instagram to share an image from the set this week, showing him wearing a vest and shorts while holding the hand of his son.

Marvel Studios

Given that he’s playing a Marvel superhero, there’s no question that Hemsworth is in great shape, but his brother Luke couldn’t help but tease him in the comments section of his Instagram post, where Luke honed in on his brother’s legs.

Suggesting the actor had been focusing too much on his upper body during workouts, Luke wrote, ‘Bro?! You’ve been skipping leg days again?!’

Advert 10

Luke then decided to include his brother’s personal trainer – Luke Zocchi – in the trolling session as he tagged him in another comment and questioned whether they were his brother’s legs or Zocchi’s.

Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

Hemsworth decided to take the high road when it came to his brother’s attempts at banter as he doesn’t appear to have publicly responded to the quip, though that may be because he’s busy dealing with the betrayal displayed by his son in the photo.

The young boy could be seen sporting a red cape in the image, and in the caption Hemsworth explained that upon asking his son what he wanted to be when he grew up, he responded, ‘Dad i wanna be Superman.’

Advert 10

Given that Hemsworth is perhaps best known for playing Thor, a superhero in a whole other universe to Superman, the actor wasn’t very impressed with the answer. His disapproval was made clear with his side-eye glance in the image, and in the caption he joked it was ‘lucky’ that he has two other children to fall back on.

PA Images

Hemsworth’s apparent failure to win over his son was met with amusement from other superhero actors, with Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds and Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot both responding with laughing emojis.

With a clear lack of support from both his son and his brother, it’s a good job Marvel fans are there to help show their love for the beloved Thor actor.

Advert 10