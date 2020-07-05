Chris Hemsworth Undergoing Massive Physical Transformation To Play Hulk Hogan In New Netflix Biopic

Todd Phillips and I met to chat about it maybe a year or two ago. We talked about the idea for the film, which I think was going to be a TV series at one point.

There were a few different ideas about what portion of his life it was going to be set in, so we spitballed about what it could be and what I thought it might be.

Thankfully, they ran with a few of those ideas and the script is in the process of being written – but Hulk Hogan is still quite a way away.