Chris Hemsworth Undergoing Massive Physical Transformation To Play Hulk Hogan In New Netflix Biopic
Hemsworth is planning to transform himself into the wrestling legend for an upcoming Netflix biopic focusing on Hogan’s rise to fame in the 1980s.
The film will be directed by Todd Phillips, the man behind Joker, with 8 Mile scribe Scott Silver and John Pollono attached to write the script.
Though the project is ‘quite away a way’, according to Hemsworth, he’s already thinking about the amount of work he’ll have to do in order to convincingly take on the role.
In an interview with Total Film magazine, he said:
As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor.
It’s no secret Hemsworth got jacked in order to play the God of Thunder – not counting his post-snap body, of course.
Having well-defined muscles appears to be part of the job description for many of Marvel’s superheroes, and Hemsworth’s body was so impressive in the film that it inspired copycat workouts to try and help others achieve the same results, so to imagine the work it would take to get even bigger is pretty tough.
To be honest, the idea of ‘insanely physical’ preparation doesn’t sound all that appealing, but Hemsworth insisted it’s going to be a ‘really fun project.’
As well as transforming his body, Hemsworth stressed he would also be changing his accent and attitude, adding: ‘I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I’m really looking forward to doing.’
The actor said he’s looking forward to seeing himself sport Hogan’s iconic moustache in the film, in which he’ll also be blonde and ‘probably balding’.
Hemsworth said the project is currently ‘deep in development’, explaining:
Todd Phillips and I met to chat about it maybe a year or two ago. We talked about the idea for the film, which I think was going to be a TV series at one point.
There were a few different ideas about what portion of his life it was going to be set in, so we spitballed about what it could be and what I thought it might be.
Thankfully, they ran with a few of those ideas and the script is in the process of being written – but Hulk Hogan is still quite a way away.
It seems the actor might have to prove himself to the wrestling world when it comes to playing Hogan, as wrestling commentator Bryan Alvarez previously argued the legend was ‘at least twice the size of Thor’ in the 80s.
Hopefully Hemsworth’s transformation will prove any critics wrong, though it’s clear he’s got some work to do before then!
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Celebrity, Chris Hemsworth, Hulk Hogan, Marvel, Netflix, Now, thor, Transformation, Wrestling, WWE
CreditsTotal Film
Total Film