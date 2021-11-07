Chris Pratt Says He Went To Bed ‘Depressed’ Amid ‘Healthy Daughter’ Controversy

Alamy

Chris Pratt says he was left feeling ‘upset and depressed’ after being accused on social media of making a ‘passive aggressive’ comment about his ex-wife and son.

Pratt faced backlash earlier this week after sharing an Instagram post praising his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, in which he thanked her for giving him a ‘gorgeous healthy daughter’.

Fans quickly pointed out the actor’s first born son with ex-wife Anna Faris, 9-year-old Jack, has a number of health issues after having been born prematurely, accusing the actor of using his children to pit his wife against his former partner.

@prattprattpratt/Instagram

In the wake of these comments, Pratt took to social media to acknowledge that he ‘went to bed last night really kind of upset and depressed’, saying he ‘woke up feeling crappy’ and ‘didn’t want to work out’.

While the Guardians of the Galaxy star didn’t explicitly reference the criticism, he continued to explain that he’d forced himself to return to a positive mindset through his faith in God, saying, ‘I knew that if I put on my Christian music playlist, and I got out of the woods and ran that I’d feel better, but I just didn’t want to, and I did it anyways and, gosh, was I right. It felt amazing. I got out of the woods, got my blood pumping.’

Pratt is a devout Christian, but has faced controversy in recent years for his association with Hillsong Church – a controversial evangelical megachurch that reportedly holds anti-LGBTQ views.

‘That moment, it really captured me and so I just want to say, all glory to God,’ he concluded.

Since Pratt’s Instagram post went viral, Anna Faris has been trending on Twitter as fans praise her and her son.

