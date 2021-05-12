Chrissy Teigen Accused Of Bullying 16-Year-Old And Telling To Kill Themselves

PA Images

Chrissy Teigen has been accused of bullying 16-year-old Courtney Stodden, who she apparently told to kill themselves.

Stodden was thrust into the limelight at the age of 16 after marrying 50-year-old actor Doug Hutchison in 2011. Due to this, Stodden was subject to a lot of harassment online from a young age. Stodden filed for divorce from Hutchinson in 2016.

One person they claim to have taken part in the harassment is Chrissy Teigen. Teigen recently spoke out against bullying online, but has since been dubbed a hypocrite by Stodden, who alleges that they were once subject to abuse from Teigen.

In March, around the same time Teigen briefly left Twitter, Stodden shared a video on Instagram criticising Teigen for deleting the social media platform due to ‘negativity and bullying,’ and branded the 35-year-old a ‘hypocrite’ while sharing some of the tweets they received from Teigen in the past.

Stodden said in the now-deleted video, ‘She had sent me multiple tweets, I chose that specific tweet [to share online with everyone] because she was bullying me about getting kicked off a social media platform, which, it’s ironic, because she left social media complaining about bullying.’

They continued:

It was just so hypocritical of her. I think, for me, because I experienced so much harassment and bullying from her when I was just 16 years old, just 17 years old, just 18 years old, at a time when I needed help. Like, I was being abused.

In the clip, Stodden went on to conclude they weren’t ‘going after’ Teigen, and stated that they didn’t think it was OK for people to bully her, but added that they also didn’t think it was OK to ‘cry wolf’ either.

Now, in a new interview with The Daily Beast, Stodden has doubled down on their accusations against Teigen and named other celebrities who verbally abused them.

They told the publication:

[Chrissy] wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die’.

‘There were a lot of celebrities acting like playground bullies,’ they continued, as per Insider. ‘Some of the worst treatment I got was from women, and we’re not going to get anywhere if we keep holding each other back.’

Twitter-users have since been trawling through Teigen’s tweets to find examples of things she previously said to Stodden. Some can be seen calling them ‘effing weird’ and saying that she hates them.

Teigen is yet to respond to Stodden’s comments.