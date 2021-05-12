unilad
Advert

Chrissy Teigen Accused Of Bullying 16-Year-Old And Telling To Kill Themselves

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 12 May 2021 08:18
Chrissy Teigen Accused Of Bullying 16-Year-Old And Telling To Kill ThemselvesPA Images

Chrissy Teigen has been accused of bullying 16-year-old Courtney Stodden, who she apparently told to kill themselves.

Stodden was thrust into the limelight at the age of 16 after marrying 50-year-old actor Doug Hutchison in 2011. Due to this, Stodden was subject to a lot of harassment online from a young age. Stodden filed for divorce from Hutchinson in 2016.

Advert

One person they claim to have taken part in the harassment is Chrissy Teigen. Teigen recently spoke out against bullying online, but has since been dubbed a hypocrite by Stodden, who alleges that they were once subject to abuse from Teigen.

PAPA Images

In March, around the same time Teigen briefly left Twitter, Stodden shared a video on Instagram criticising Teigen for deleting the social media platform due to ‘negativity and bullying,’ and branded the 35-year-old a ‘hypocrite’ while sharing some of the tweets they received from Teigen in the past.

Stodden said in the now-deleted video, ‘She had sent me multiple tweets, I chose that specific tweet [to share online with everyone] because she was bullying me about getting kicked off a social media platform, which, it’s ironic, because she left social media complaining about bullying.’

Advert

They continued:

It was just so hypocritical of her. I think, for me, because I experienced so much harassment and bullying from her when I was just 16 years old, just 17 years old, just 18 years old, at a time when I needed help. Like, I was being abused.

PAPA Images

In the clip, Stodden went on to conclude they weren’t ‘going after’ Teigen, and stated that they didn’t think it was OK for people to bully her, but added that they also didn’t think it was OK to ‘cry wolf’ either.

Advert

Now, in a new interview with The Daily Beast, Stodden has doubled down on their accusations against Teigen and named other celebrities who verbally abused them.

They told the publication:

[Chrissy] wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die’.

‘There were a lot of celebrities acting like playground bullies,’ they continued, as per Insider. ‘Some of the worst treatment I got was from women, and we’re not going to get anywhere if we keep holding each other back.’

Advert
PAPA Images

Twitter-users have since been trawling through Teigen’s tweets to find examples of things she previously said to Stodden. Some can be seen calling them ‘effing weird’ and saying that she hates them.

Teigen is yet to respond to Stodden’s comments.

If you’ve been affected by bullying and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact Bullying UK (part of Family Lives) on 0808 800 2222. The helpline service is open 9am–9pm Monday to Friday and 10am–3pm Saturday and Sunday.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Melinda Gates Allegedly Met With Divorce Lawyers In 2019 Over Her Husband’s Dealings With Jeffrey Epstein
News

Melinda Gates Allegedly Met With Divorce Lawyers In 2019 Over Her Husband’s Dealings With Jeffrey Epstein

US Navy Seizes Thousands Of Assault Weapons And Sniper Rifles From Sailing Boat
News

US Navy Seizes Thousands Of Assault Weapons And Sniper Rifles From Sailing Boat

Army Of The Dead Review: The Best ‘Video Game’ Movie Of All Time
Featured

Army Of The Dead Review: The Best ‘Video Game’ Movie Of All Time

101-Year-Old Celebrates 80th Anniversary With 103-Year-Old Husband
Life

101-Year-Old Celebrates 80th Anniversary With 103-Year-Old Husband

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Celebrity, Abuse, Bullying, Chrissy Teigen, Twitter

Credits

Insider and 1 other

  1. Insider

    Chrissy Teigen is accused of bullying a 16-year-old TV personality and telling them 'I can't wait for you to die'

  2. The Daily Beast

    The Crucifixion of Courtney Stodden

 