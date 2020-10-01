Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Lose Baby After Pregnancy Complications
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have said they are in ‘deep pain’ after suffering a miscarriage following pregnancy complications.
The US model and TV presenter had been admitted to hospital after suffering from excessive bleeding.
Earlier this morning, October 1, the 34-year-old wrote on Twitter: ‘Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.’
Teigen also released a full statement across her social media explaining that the couple had lost their baby, who they named Jack, due to a miscarriage, alongside black-and-white photos of herself and Legend in a hospital bed.
She wrote:
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.
We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.
On September 29, Teigen previously wrote that she’d had a ‘really scary morning… huge clot, almost save-worthy. The scramble to hear the heartbeat seemed like hours. I never thought I’d relief sigh so much in my liiiiife’.
Teigen’s statement continued:
To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.
Legend and Teigen married in 2013 and have two children, Luna and Miles. They had announced their third child in August, explaining that he was the first conceived without IVF. ‘We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies… for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine,’ she wrote.
Teigen added: ‘On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.’
Legend, a multi-award winning musician, shared his wife’s statement on Twitter, writing: ‘We love you, Jack.’
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
