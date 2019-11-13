Chrissy Teigen Changes Twitter Bio After Husband John Legend Named Sexiest Man Alive

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram/People

Chrissy Teigen often expresses her honest thoughts and feelings regarding husband John Legend, and things were no different after he was named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’.

The singer was awarded the prestigious title by People Magazine yesterday, allowing him to follow in the footsteps of formerly sexy men such as Idris Elba, Blake Shelton, Dwayne Johnson and David Beckham.

I say ‘formerly sexy’ – it’s not as if those men have lost their good looks, they’re obviously just no longer considered the sexiest. It’s an incredible accomplishment for the All Of Me singer; he’s really quite the … Legend.

No, I’m not sorry.

Teigen took to Twitter to share the news, though rather than congratulating her husband on his achievement or thanking People for its decision, she focused the attention on herself.

The 33-year-old wrote:

my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people’s sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!!

my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xu7ygnhOZk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

A couple of hours later, she posted another tweet that simply read ‘updated bio’. In case the initial tweet didn’t quite do the trick, Teigen decided to reiterate her important achievement at the top of her profile.

Her new bio reads:

currently sleeping with people’s sexiest man alive.

I have to admit, it’s a good bio. Not many people will be able to have a bio like that in their lifetime, so I don’t blame Teigen for taking advantage of the situation and giving herself a pat on the back for her accomplishment.

She then wrote another tweet that really humanised Legend, while also making herself seem even cooler.

Not only is she sleeping with the Sexiest Man Alive, but she has him making food for her.

Teigen tweeted:

the sexiest man alive just made me a ham sandwich.

the sexiest man alive just made me a ham sandwich — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

With a whole year to go until the next Sexiest Man Alive is announced, I have a feeling there’s going to be a lot of these kinds of tweets popping up on Teigen’s account.

Legend had his own brilliant response to the news as he shared a picture of himself from 1995 alongside last year’s winner, Elba.

He wrote:

1995 John would be very perplexed to be following 2018 @IdrisElba as #SexiestManAlive. Hell, 2019 John is about as equally perplexed but thank you @People for finding me sexy. I’ll take it.

1995 John would be very perplexed to be following 2018 @IdrisElba as #SexiestManAlive. Hell, 2019 John is about as equally perplexed but thank you @People for finding me sexy. I'll take it 🤓 pic.twitter.com/Gw1la5Ebv4 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 13, 2019

It will be great to see what else the Sexiest Man Alive gets up to in the next 12 months!

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]