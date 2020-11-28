Chrissy Teigen Defends Meghan Markle For Revealing She Had A Miscarriage
Chrissy Teigen has spoken out to defend Meghan Markle’s decision to open up about suffering a miscarriage.
Chrissy herself recently underwent the same experience with husband John Legend. Following the tragic ordeal, the model and author took to social media to share her experience along with a photo of the pair holding their late son, who they named Jack.
The 34-year-old also shared an extremely emotional picture of her sat on her hospital bed crying.
After her candid posts, Chrissy received backlash from people for sharing such a personal experience with the world.
Addressing the criticism, she wrote in an open letter:
I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done.
I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me.
Following in Chrissy’s footsteps, Meghan wrote an open letter for The New York Times where she broke the news that she had suffered a miscarriage with her and Prince Harry’s second chid. The pair welcomed their first child Archie in May 2019.
Speaking about the moment she knew something wasn’t right, Meghan wrote, ‘I dropped to the floor with [Archie] in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.’
As a result of her candid letter, the Duchess of Sussex also received backlash online. While Meghan is unlikely to see these comments herself, fellow mother Chrissy did and swooped in to defend the 39-year-old former Suits star.
Twitter user Marco Giannangeli wrote, ‘Is anyone really questioning the pain and sheer awfulness of suffering a miscarriage, or are they perhaps criticising Meghan’s decision to write a 1,000 word op-Ed about herself? What does it add to the resources already available for those who go through a tragedy like this?’
Seeing the comment for herself, Chrissy then wrote in a now-deleted tweet, ‘Award for today’s absolute piece of sh*t goes to Marco Giannangeli. Congratulations, piece of sh*t.’
However, the Cravings: Hungry for More author later deleted the tweet and replaced it with one saying, ‘Sorry forgot I’m trying to be nicer lol.’
A viral tweet supporting Meghan read, ‘Meghan Markle won’t see the all of the nasty sh*t you write about her but your friends who have experienced miscarriages and the loss of a baby will.’
Whether you agree with it or not, people deserve to be able to grieve in their own way – including the likes of Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
Topics: Celebrity, Chrissy Teigen, Meghan Markle, miscarriage, Twitter