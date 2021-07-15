unilad
Chrissy Teigen Faces Major Backlash After Long Statement About Being Cancelled

by : Emily Brown on : 15 Jul 2021 13:07
Chrissy Teigen Faces Major Backlash After Long Statement About Being CancelledPA Images

Chrissy Teigen has opened up about the impacts of being ‘cancelled’ and described herself as being depressed as a result, but her statement has been met with backlash by some social media users. 

Teigen publicly apologised last month after old posts resurfaced online, including one directed at TV star Courtney Stodden that told her to take her own life.

She was accused of bullying several people, but has since explained that she has undergone therapy and is ‘no longer the person who wrote those horrible things’.

Chrissy Teigen has apologised for cyberbullying (PA Images)PA Images

The controversy led many social media users to criticise and ‘cancel’ Teigen; a reaction that prompted the model to take to Instagram this week and explain that it feels ‘so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world’ when in real life she feels like ‘utter sh*t’.

Teigen went on to say that going outside ‘doesn’t feel right’, but that ‘being at home alone with [her] mind makes [her] depressed head race’.

She continued:

I feel lost and need to find my place again,I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay. I’m not used to any other way!! Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot.

Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it. And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks. There is no winning.

Chrissy Teigen shares post about being cancelled (Chrissy Teigen/Instagram)Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Tiegen added that she missed her followers and that she needed an ‘honest moment’ because she is ‘tired of being sick’ with herself all day, noting that while the comments may get ‘brutally picked apart’, she ‘can’t do this silent sh*t anymore’.

She added, ‘If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch!’

A number of Teigen’s followers responded to the post with messages of support, but others have argued that the model shared the statement as a way of seeking attention.

On Twitter, author Candace Owens wrote, ‘Cubans are being slaughtered by their government in the streets but did you know that Chrissy Teigen is sad because nobody is paying attention to her on Instagram anymore?’

Another tweet reads, ‘Chrissy Teigen has over 13 million followers on twitter and she’s penning letters about how sad she is to be canceled. The madness has to stop.’

One person argued that Teigen is not a ‘victim’, stating instead that the victims are ‘the people on twitter she randomly, inexplicably, maliciously bullied’.

Following the controversy, Teigen stepped back from several commitments and was dropped by some of the brands that sponsored her.

If you’ve been affected by bullying and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact Bullying UK (part of Family Lives) on 0808 800 2222. The helpline service is open 9am–9pm Monday to Friday and 10am–3pm Saturday and Sunday.

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

