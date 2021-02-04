Chrissy Teigen Fires Back After Being Accused Of Being ‘Tone-Deaf’ Over Tweet About $13,000 Bottle Of Wine

Chrissy Teigen Accused Of Being 'Tone-Deaf' Over Tweet About $13,000 Bottle Of Wine PA/Pexels

Chrissy Teigen has fired back after one of her tweets about an unrelatably expensive purchase was described by some followers as ‘tone-deaf’.

Tweeting on Wednesday, February 2, the cookbook author asked her followers, ‘What’s the most expensive thing you’ve eaten that you thought sucked?’

The answers came thick and fast, from ‘fried rabbit ears’ to what I can only describe as a very expensive row of tiny vegetables stuck on spikes. After all, many of us can relate to saving up for a posh dinner, only to feel a bit deflated afterwards.

However, when Chrissy, 35, chimed in with her own recollection of a dining disaster, the mood changed a bit.

Chrissy wrote:

One time John and I were at a restaurant and the waiter recommended a nice Cabernet. We got the bill and it was 13,000 dollars. HOW DO U CASUALLY RECOMMEND THAT WINE. We didn’t even finish it and it had been cleared!!!

Now, it’s certainly a good nightmare restaurant story and one that certainly left my jaw on the floor. However, at a time when so many people are struggling, this left a bit of a bad aftertaste for some.

After all, $13,000 (£9,570) is a life-changing sum of money for many of us. Enough to make up the bulk of a deposit on a house, or to cover the fees for a Masters degree. The idea that this amount could simply leave a person’s bank account and not plunge them into financial ruin feels quite surreal.

One person wrote:

Damn sounds minorly annoying. I wonder if anything else is going on right now that might, say, throw that experience into extremely sharp relief. Probably not I guess. Keep up the great posts.

Another said:

Had 90% of us ‘accidentally’ ordered a $13,000 wine, we’d be in jail. Not saying rich people’s experiences can’t be different, but this is really tone deaf. Especially, given how many are suffering. Maybe she could consider a sizeable donation to gain her desired publicity.

Chrissy – who was soon trending on Twitter – was quick to hit back at the criticism, explaining that not all of her tweets are necessarily going to be relatable to everyone:

Hey, not everything I say on my twitter is going to be relatable to you because it is my life and my twitter and my stories. I see your tweets, I get your jokes, you are so funny, yes, you really nailed me.

She later added:

Me, sharing story of getting screwed over by a waiter. Shares story of rough week, baby would have been born. Feeling anxious, sad. You: let’s f*cking own this rich b*tch for retweets.

Although Chrissy has had to contend with a fair bit of criticism over the tweet, she has also received plenty of empathetic and supportive comments from her enormous fanbase.

Many have remarked that people have forgotten that she is a human being with feelings too, whatever her bank balance may be, while others have pointed to all the excellent charity work she’s done to share her good fortune with others.