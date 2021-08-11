Chrissy Teigen Hits Back At ‘Next-Level Haters’ Amid Bullying Scandal

PA Images

Chrissy Teigen has some words for the people hating on her Instagram after she was accused of deleting negative comments on her posts.

In a video posted to her Instagram stories, the model and TV personality called out what she described as ‘next-level haters’ for getting mad that more people weren’t leaving abuse on her page.

Teigen has been keeping a low profile since apologising for bullying then-teenage model Courtney Stodden on social media. Stodden has accused Teigen of telling them to ‘kill herself,’ with Teigen herself acknowledging she used to be a ‘troll’ online.

In her recent video, Teigen says, ‘Two things that I think are funny right now. One: People in my comments that are mad that there’s not enough angry comments in my comments,’ adding ‘they think that I delete them. But like, what? That’s like next-level hater when you’re mad that there’s not enough hate… you’re crazy.’

But despite only sporadically posting on Instagram, the star also revealed she’s been surprised by the amount of people who leave hate under comments she posts on other people’s accounts.

‘If I leave a comment underneath somebody’s photo, even if it’s nice, [like] ‘You look great,’ ‘I love this outfit,’ people get all sorts of mad, because I am alive,’ she said.

Teigen has previously acknowledged that she’s been struggling with her mental health after becoming part of what she called ‘cancel club.’

In a post last month she told her followers it ‘just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s*** in real life,’ adding ‘it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks. There is no winning. But there never is here anyhow.’

