Chrissy Teigen Hits Out At Critics Of Her New Eyebrow Surgery

by : Cameron Frew on : 24 Nov 2021 14:04
Chrissy Teigen Hits Out At Critics Of Her New Eyebrow SurgeryAlamy/@chrissyteigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen has fired back at trolls who’ve mocked her new eyebrow surgery.

The 35-year-old recently underwent a procedure to replace the hair follicles in her eyebrows, having plucked them out when she was younger.

It’s an unconventional transplant, one which some people may never have heard of, but Teigen was left delighted with the outcome of the surgery. Unfortunately, she’s been subjected to criticism and insults after sharing the news with her followers.

Chrissy Teigen (Alamy)Alamy

The Lip Sync Battle host shared before and after photos and tagged her surgeons, Dr. Jason Diamond and Dr. Jason Champagne, on Instagram. ‘I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery… teens: do not pluck them all off like I did!’ she wrote.

Backlash quickly followed as people took to social media to complain about Teigen being ‘out of touch with reality’.

‘I am so thankful that #chrissyteigen was able to get an eyebrow transplant. What a tragic nightmare she has been going through!’ one user sarcastically wrote. ‘The world is going to hell in a hand basket but thank heaven that Chrissy Teigen was able to transplant her eyebrows!’ another added.

Coming after her Squid Game party controversy, which saw her face similar allegations of being ‘tone deaf’, Teigen hit out at her critics in an Instagram story. ‘‘WHY are people so f*cking riled up over any little thing I do? You’re gonna give yourselves a heart attack,’ she wrote.

Dr. Diamond explained the procedure on his Instagram page, and why it may feel like a priority for those who can afford it. ‘Eyebrows play a huge part of the facial aesthetic. They frame the eyes and can either be an asset to the eyes, or they can be the annoying part of your morning you have to spend ten minutes filling in,’ he wrote.

‘I know too many people, entire generations, who either overplucked brows as part of the trend or are simply experiencing eyebrow thinning with time. #EyebrowTransplantation is a procedure where we mutually agree on shape, density, etc., and skill takes it from there.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

