Chrissy Teigen Leaves Twitter After 'Gross Drama' Over How She Earns Money chrissyteigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is taking a break from Twitter after a spat with food writer Alison Roman led to trolls attacking her and her family.

It comes after Teigen took to Twitter to say she was hurt by comments from Roman, in which the food critic accused her food projects and social media accounts to be nothing more than ‘content farms’ designed to make money.

Roman said she found it ‘crazy’ that Teigen had successfully gone on to create a cookery line for Target following the success of her cookbook Cravings.

‘What Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me,’ she told The New Consumer. ‘She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her.’

She added:

That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that. But like, who’s laughing now? Because she’s making a tonne of f*cking money.

On Friday, May 8, Teigen took to Twitter to say it was ‘a huge bummer’ because she had always been such a huge fan of Roman’s work.

‘This is a huge bummer and hit me hard,’ she wrote. ‘I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article.’

Teigen added:

I started Cravings because I wanted something for myself. I wanted something John didn’t buy. Cravings isn’t a ‘machine’ or ‘farmed content’ — it’s me and two other women.

In response, Roman publicly apologised for her comments, saying she shouldn’t have used Teigen as an example to show what she wanted for her own career.

‘I sent an email but also wanted to say here that I’m genuinely sorry I caused you pain with what I said,’ she wrote on Twitter. ‘I shouldn’t have used you/your business (or Marie’s!) as an example to show what I wanted for my own career – it was flippant, careless and I’m so sorry.’

She added:

Being a woman who takes down other women is absolutely not my thing and don’t think it’s yours, either. I hope we can meet one day, I think we’d probably get along.

Sadly it seems as though the drama didn’t end there for Teigen, however, who has since revealed she is taking a break from Twitter because of some of the hate she’s received.

‘I really hate what this drama has caused this week,’ she tweeted. ‘Calling my kids Petri dish babies or making up flight manifests with my name on them to ‘Epstein island’, to justify someone else’s disdain with me seems gross to me so I’m gonna take a little break.’

She added:

This is what always happens. The first day, a tonne of support, then the next, one million reasons as to why you deserved this. It never fails.

Teigen has since turned her Twitter to private.

Let’s hope it will serve as a lesson to those who think it’s okay to attack people on social media.

Chrissy, we still stan.

