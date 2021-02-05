Chrissy Teigen Marks Son Jack’s Due Date With Heartbreaking Open Letter
Model Chrissy Teigen has marked her late son’s due date, writing that ‘he would have been here any day now’.
Teigen and husband John Legend tragically lost their son Jack in October 2020 due to pregnancy complications. Jack would have been the couple’s third child together; they also have daughter Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.
Teigen opened up about her miscarriage at the time, describing it as ‘the kind of pain we’ve never felt before’ in a harrowing Instagram post informing her 33 million followers of their loss.
The 35-year-old has now taken to social media to mark what would have been Jack’s due date while sharing pictures of herself and John behind these scenes of his Wild music video. The couple debuted their pregnancy in the video, which was released in August.
Sharing the photos of when she was 10 weeks pregnant, Teigen wrote on Instagram today, February 5:
These are from our video shoot for Wild in Mexico. I was 10 weeks along and out of my mind happy. I knew the video would take a bit to get together so thought it would be cute to share our news with the world through the ol classic hand on belly trick at the end.
I could have never imagined what would happen over the next 10 weeks… not sure I’ll ever be able to watch that video again without sobbing but I hope he feels my tears and knows we miss him so.
She continued, ‘He would have been here any day now – if he were like Luna and Miles, I’d probably be holding him as we speak. I am so full of regret that I didn’t look at his face when he was born. I was so scared of seeing him in my nightmares that I forgot about seeing him in my dreams. I hurt every day from that remorse.’
Teigen went on to say that this month is a ‘rough reminder’ and despite having thought that the worst was over, ‘life and emotions aren’t on any sort of schedule’.
The author and TV personality also thanked people for their support. She wrote, ‘Love you guys to pieces and am grateful for all your support and love. I firmly believe energy and healing travels through the night sky and I feel it, I promise I do.’
The mother-of-two then finished the heartbreaking post with, ‘I love you jack. I miss you so so much.’
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
Instagram/Chrissy Teigen
Instagram/Chrissy Teigen