Chrissy Teigen Marks Son Jack’s Due Date With Heartbreaking Open Letter

These are from our video shoot for Wild in Mexico. I was 10 weeks along and out of my mind happy. I knew the video would take a bit to get together so thought it would be cute to share our news with the world through the ol classic hand on belly trick at the end.

I could have never imagined what would happen over the next 10 weeks… not sure I’ll ever be able to watch that video again without sobbing but I hope he feels my tears and knows we miss him so.