Chrissy Teigen Pays Emotional Tribute To Her Late Baby Jack On His Due Date

chrissyteigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen has paid tribute to her late baby Jack on what would have been his due date.

Teigen shared a short, sweet message on Instagram yesterday, February 20, writing ‘Can smile all day but thinking of you on your due date, bug’.

Advert 10

In a separate post to her Instagram story, she shared a picture of her arm wearing three bracelets with the names of each of her children, Miles, Luna and Jack.

‘Today was your due date, we love you forever,’ she wrote.

Advert 10

Teigen, who is married to John Legend announced the tragic news of her miscarriage in October due to pregnancy complications.

At the time, Teigen said the couple was in ‘the kind of deep pain you only hear about and have never felt before’.

Earlier this month, Teigen shared a post to her Instagram, writing that Jack would have been here ‘any day now’.

Advert 10

‘He would have been here any day now – if he were like Luna and Miles, I’d probably be holding him as we speak. I am so full of regret that I didn’t look at his face when he was born. I was so scared of seeing him in my nightmares that I forgot about seeing him in my dreams. I hurt every day from that remorse,’ she wrote.

In a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Teigen said that despite their loss, the family speaks of Jack as though he is present in their everyday life.

‘It’s been so beautiful to see my kids, the way they talk about him,’ she told the host in an appearance on The Ellen Show.

Advert 10

‘We’ll be going to the beach or something and they’ll say, ‘Is baby Jack with us right now? Do you think he’s up in the clouds?’ It’s just so beautiful and so sweet,’ she explained.