Chrissy Teigen Perfectly Shuts Down Followers Who Criticised Her For Posing Topless With Son Miles

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram





Chrissy Teigen had few words for those offended by an Instagram post in which she is seen standing topless behind her son Miles.

Teigen, who is well known for clapping back at internet trolls, said she had been trying to pose for pictures before Miles, 2, got in the way.

‘Please move, mommy is trying to be thirsty,’ she captioned the image, in which she is seen wearing a black bodysuit and heels.

Many of Teigen’s fans could relate to her struggle and commented on the lack of privacy for mothers.

‘This pic really speaks to me. This is motherhood,’ one person said. ‘Kids always have to be in the pic ALWAYS!’, another wrote.

A third person said: ‘I’m stunned by all the comments saying this is wrong. Last night I was shaving my legs in the bath, one leg propped up on the side of the bath, my daughter reading her school book to me and my son on the loo. It’s called family life!

However, she also received dozens of comments from people who thought the picture was ‘inappropriate’.

‘I love you Chrissy but there’s got to be some better boundaries, especially in what’s appropriate and what isn’t. Common… I’d like to believe you’re better than this,’ is one example.

chrissyteigen/Instagram

‘Wtf… Am I the only one cringing,’ another said.

Teigen, seemingly unphased by the criticisms, replied to one comment asking all those she offended to ‘reply here so I can just block you in one area’.

‘Wait til they find out we take baths together,’ she added.

Despite the critics, many actually thought the picture sent a strong message to all mothers and their children.

‘I think this is beautiful. If we don’t teach little boys that women’s bodies are shameful, then they won’t grow up to think that they are! Love how open you are with your parenting style/moments!!!,’ one user said.

‘A mom teaching their kids to be proud of their bodies… I see that as good parenting,’ another commented.

‘Anyone who finds this weird needs to examine their own hang-ups,’ a third user wrote.

The mother of two, who has been married to John Legend since 2013, has regularly been vocal about the effects of online hate.

In a series of tweets posted in September 2020, she said it often felt like she was being policed by people.

‘So many of you are little thieves [of] joy. You police what makes people happy until they don’t wanna share anymore. You do it to me and I should be happy and successful enough to not have it bother me and it does. Imagine what you do to anyone else. That is super sad,’ she wrote.