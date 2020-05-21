Chrissy Teigen Responds To Claims She Cost New York Times Columnist Alison Roman Her Job

I need to formally apologise to Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo. I used their names disparagingly to try and distinguish myself, which I absolutely do not have an excuse for. It was stupid, careless and insensitive. I need to learn, and respect, the difference between being unfiltered and honest vs. being uneducated and flippant.

The burden is not on them (or anyone else) to teach me, and I’m deeply sorry that my learning came at Chrissy and Marie’s expense. They’ve worked extremely hard to get where they are and both deserve better than my tone deaf remarks.