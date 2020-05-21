Chrissy Teigen Responds To Claims She Cost New York Times Columnist Alison Roman Her Job
Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen has refuted claims she was involved in The New York Times’ suspension of Alison Roman’s column.
It all started earlier this month, on May 7 The New Consumer published an interview with the publication’s dining columnist Alison Roman, digging into what she’s been doing the past few months, her career goals and capitalism in cooking.
Roman ended up taking a few jabs at Teigen, a fellow cookbook author, for her ‘crazy’ success despite a more humble background in the field. Soon after, she was placed on ‘temporary leave’ from The New York Times, with no immediate sign of return.
After Teigen’s Cravings book hit store shelves, Roman said: ‘It was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her. That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do.’
The American model was initially very hurt by the comments, having ‘made [Roman’s] recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social, and praised her in interviews’.
Roman also took aim at Marie Kondo for ‘capitalising on her fame and making stuff that you can buy… that is completely antithetical to everything she’s ever taught you… I’m like, damn, b*tch, you f*cking just sold out immediately!’
In a later, lengthy apology, Roman wrote:
I need to formally apologise to Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo. I used their names disparagingly to try and distinguish myself, which I absolutely do not have an excuse for. It was stupid, careless and insensitive. I need to learn, and respect, the difference between being unfiltered and honest vs. being uneducated and flippant.
The burden is not on them (or anyone else) to teach me, and I’m deeply sorry that my learning came at Chrissy and Marie’s expense. They’ve worked extremely hard to get where they are and both deserve better than my tone deaf remarks.
Teigen had already publicly acknowledged and accepted Roman’s apology, writing on Twitter she hopes ‘we can all be better and learn from the dumb shit we have all said and done’. However, with Roman’s leave from the paper, people have accused Teigen of having a part to play.
Teigen has since put those allegations to rest after tweeting:
I very publicly forgave Alison and that was real. When I said I don’t believe in being cancelled for your honest opinion, that was very real. I don’t agree with what the NYT has done, I am not them. I didn’t call them, I didn’t write, and most of all, I’d like her back.
Roman hasn’t updated her social media accounts since posting the apology on May 12.
Topics: Celebrity, Alison Roman, Apology, Chrissy Teigen, Cooking, Food, Marie Kondo, The New York Times
