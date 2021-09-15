Chrissy Teigen Reveals New Look After Having Fat Removed From Face

I still dunno if I’ll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way. I don’t get more fun, I don’t dance, I don’t get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night.

I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly!!!! this is also my third day this week working out which is unheard of for me, and my bears are notttt making it easy but loving @movewithnicole on YouTube!!