Chrissy Teigen Reveals New Look After Having Fat Removed From Face
In light of celebrating 50 days of sobriety, Chrissy Teigen had fat removed from her face and has shown off her new look on Instagram.
The 35-year-old took to her story to share the results of the procedure, after going to Dr Jason Diamond to get the buccal fat removed from her cheeks.
The Cosmetic Lane has since shared Teigen‘s story on Twitter, where the model can be seen pointing to her cheeks, explaining that since she’s quit drinking you can ‘really see the results’.
According to WebMD, buccal fat is the pad of normal fat found in the lower area of your cheeks. It aids in helping you chew and the amount of fat in the area can vary from person to person. Buccal fat removal is a type of plastic surgery which aims to exaggerate the contours of the face.
Teigen has often used her social media to speak openly and honestly about cosmetic procedures she has had in the past.
The video of the buccal fat removal shows Teigen commenting how much she ‘likes’ the aftereffects of the procedure, along with the caption: ‘No shame in my Dr Diamond game’.
The news follows an Instagram post where the star announced a 50-day streak of sobriety. On September 5, in a video of her and her children, she told followers how ‘it should have been nearly a year’ but she had ‘a few (wine) hiccups in the road’.
However, the star went on to proudly state how this was her ‘longest streak yet!’.
She said:
I still dunno if I’ll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way. I don’t get more fun, I don’t dance, I don’t get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night.
I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly!!!! this is also my third day this week working out which is unheard of for me, and my bears are notttt making it easy but loving @movewithnicole on YouTube!!
The post has since amassed over 3,246,136 views, 359,736 likes and 4,212 comments with other Instagram users flooding to the comments in support of the model’s announcement and to share their own experiences. One said: ‘That takes guts.’
Another commented:
So proud of you! Honestly I don’t really drink much anymore. It doesn’t make me feel as focused, and love the way I feel sober. Proud of you girl.
A third wrote: ‘I’m sober too!!!!’
Teigen has often been praised by fans for how bravely she uses social media, speaking honestly about all manner of topics, from cosmetic procedures she has had, to sharing the news with followers when she lost her baby due to pregnancy complications.
