Chrissy Teigen Says She Had A Vagassh*le After Giving Birth PA/NBC

Chrissy Teigen has revealed giving birth gave her a ‘vagassh*le’ in an effort to make people realise coronavirus tests aren’t invasive.

The model opened up about her painful experience on Twitter after vice president Mike Pence described the process of coronavirus testing during a press conference.

Pence, who tested negative for the virus over the weekend, explained the test was ‘quick’ but said it ‘goes a fair amount to the sinuses and it is not comfortable’.

Mike Pence at White House press conference PA Images

Coronavirus testing involves a swab being inserted and twirled inside the patient’s nose for 10 seconds. Pence likened the sensation to a ‘pinch’ and said it was ‘kind of invasive’.

He added:

That is probably a good opportunity to say again to any American looking on, if you do not have symptoms, you do not need a test.

Pence’s description of the test made it sound unpleasant, and may have made US residents concerned about taking it. In turn, they may avoid getting tested and risk spreading the virus further.

Coronavirus test PA Images

The vice president was slammed online for his comments during the press conference, with actor Sarah Thyre accusing Pence of ‘b*tching’ about the test.

She pointed out it was nothing compared to what women go through when giving birth, writing:

Our sh*tprez is b*tching about how invasive the Covid test is and excuse me, I’ve had multiple hands shoved up my vagina to try to pull out a a single damn baby – and you are b*tching about a swab up your f*cking nose that could save millions of lives

Thyre’s tweet caught the attention of Teigen, who shared it and went on to suggest getting a coronavirus test would have preferable to the ‘vagassh*le’ she ended up having to deal with after delivering her daughter, Luna.

For those who may never have come across the term ‘vagassh*le’ before, it is a combination of the words vagina and assh*le and refers to when one’s vagina rips all the way to the bum.

In a thread on Twitter, she explained:

my vagina was ripped to my assh*le giving birth to Luna. I had a vagassh*le. f*ck your swab pain. they had to put a garbage bag at the end of the bed to collect my blood before stiching me up, where I then had to pee using a water bottle as a pain fountain for 3 months. so yeah. the swab, I bet it’s super rough.

The comparison, though graphic, is necessary to highlight the fact that getting a coronavirus test isn’t that big a deal, and if you are experiencing symptoms or have good reason to believe you may have contracted the virus you shouldn’t let any fear of the test prevent you from getting one, if you are able to.

Teigen further emphasised the state of her vagassh*le when one of her followers shared a sweet family photo taken after Luna’s birth.

She wrote:

yep I had one giant vagassh*le here

Teigen’s frustrations were shared by numerous other Twitter users who pointed out there are many more invasive procedures than having a cotton swab put up your nose.

Hopefully Pence’s comments won’t have put anyone off getting tested if it is necessary. I’m sure Teigen would be happy to share some more facts about her vagassh*le if it meant people were comfortable getting tested!