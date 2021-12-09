Chrissy Teigen Shares ‘ASMR’ John Legend Video

@chrissyteigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen has shared her take on a soothing ASMR video featuring her husband, the singer-songwriter John Legend.

The 36-year-old model-turned-cookbook writer shared the clip via her Cravings Instagram page, to promote her new range of Cravings x Flock Honey Sriracha Chicken Skin Chips, naturally.

Legend is apparently already a big fan of the snacks, commenting on a previous post with the plea, ‘Somebody else buy these before I eat them all.’

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, ASMR refers to ‘a feeling of well-being combined with a tingling sensation in the scalp and down the back of the neck, as experienced by some people in response to a specific gentle stimulus, often a particular sound’.

ASMR, or autonomous sensory meridian response, has become pretty big in recent years, and can be ‘triggered by things like whispering voices, paper tearing, and scalp massage’. However, there are some pretty unusual ‘brain tingle’ triggers out there, from train sounds to blacksmithing.

In the Cravings vid, Legend, 42, can be seen ripping open the packet and rustling around in it, before popping the snacks into his mouth and crunching loudly, nodding approvingly. At the end of the clip, a woman’s voice – presumably Teigen’s – can be heard saying ‘I want you to do it’.

I’m not a huge fan of ASMR myself, so for me all the chomping was a little too much. However, plenty of fans have been listening to the clip on repeat, enjoying the tingling sensation.

One fan commented that it was ‘Great ASMR!!!’ while another declared, ‘I need these for my hubby!!! ASAP’. A third person simply wrote, ‘annoying’, channelling the thoughts of all of us who can’t bear to listen to other people eating.

According to WebMD, scientists don’t actually know why ASMR happens, partly because this ‘brain orgasm’ can be experienced in so many very different ways, triggered by sights, sounds, textures or scents.

Some people may find ASMR relaxing, while others find it pleasurable, with previous studies suggesting such sensations can help with sleep and when alleviating low mood and symptoms of depression.