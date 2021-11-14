Chrissy Teigen Transforms Into Red Light, Green Light Robot Girl For Epic Squid Game Party
Chrissy Teigen has wowed fans after she epically transformed into the ‘Red Light, Green Light’ doll from hit series Squid Game.
The 35-year-old hosted a themed party with husband John Legend, during which friends and family take part in various challenges, inspired by the South Korean survival series that took Netflix by storm.
Halloween may be over, but model Chrissy Teigen left fans in awe after she took to Instagram to share images of her recent dress-up look.
The party even featured a prize, which may not have been 45.6 billion won, but I’d definitely still have considered fighting to the death for it.
Teigen clearly doesn’t do things by halves, not only looking the perfect part, but transforming her home to look like some of the set from the series, and even making party-goers play some of the show’s games.
The model took to Instagram to share the epic images with fans, from round three of Squid Game in the form of the honeycomb challenge, to having her drinks servers dressed in the ominous orange jumpsuits.
The caption read:
Where do I even begin!! what an absolutely epic night. my dream came true of watching my friends fight to the death! dunk tank, musical chairs, hide and seek followed by a very riveting final game of pin the tail on the donkey.
@wifeoftheparty you truly are the best and have THE BEST team ever. Thank you thank you thank you!! More pics to come!!
The post has since amassed more than 250,000 likes and 900 comments, with users taking to the Instagram in delight over the carefully recreated outfits and scenery. One said, ‘This is amazing!!!!’
Another wrote:
Lol for a sec I was like Aw that’s so sweet they did this for charity and then the giant check literally says flight to Napa.
A third commented, ‘Epic is an understatement!!!’
If you needed any more reason to feel serious FOMO then this is it. Though the flight to Napa may be a bit of a stretch if me and my friends decide to recreate the party.
