Christopher Walken Paints Over Banksy Artwork In Ultimate Sign Of Respect
Actor Christopher Walken reportedly painted over a Banksy artwork while filming for BBC comedy-drama The Outlaws.
The Hollywood icon reportedly used a roller and magnolia emulsion to cover up the £10 million artwork, which had been painted on a wall on the set of the show.
It’s believed that the enigmatic street artist, whose identity has never been revealed, is a big fan of Walken, and was therefore more than happy for his work to be erased in the name of creative collaboration.
A TV insider told The Sun:
The creative team came up with the dream scenario and got in touch with the artist’s representatives in the faint hope that he might help them. Then they discovered shortly afterwards that he’d been to the location where they were filming and left something behind.
They couldn’t believe their luck as he’d painted a giant rat using his hallmark stencilling technique as well as his distinctive signature.
His only stipulation was that they really did paint over it — and it would be his hero Christopher holding the roller.
The Outlaws is set in Bristol, the home city of creator Stephen Merchant, and follows a mismatched group of offenders as they take part in community service.
Walken plays ageing crook Frank, who has to adjust to life after moving in with his estranged adult daughter. Merchant has previously revealed that he had actually flown out to Walken’s home in Connecticut as part of his determined efforts to get him on board.
You can catch up with The Outlaws on BBC iPlayer now.
