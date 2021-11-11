unilad
Advert

Christopher Walken Paints Over Banksy Artwork In Ultimate Sign Of Respect

by : Julia Banim on : 11 Nov 2021 07:44
Christopher Walken Paints Over Banksy Artwork In Ultimate Sign Of RespectBBC/Big Talk/Four Eyes

Actor Christopher Walken reportedly painted over a Banksy artwork while filming for BBC comedy-drama The Outlaws.

The Hollywood icon reportedly used a roller and magnolia emulsion to cover up the £10 million artwork, which had been painted on a wall on the set of the show.

Advert

It’s believed that the enigmatic street artist, whose identity has never been revealed, is a big fan of Walken, and was therefore more than happy for his work to be erased in the name of creative collaboration.

The Outlaws (BBC)BBC

A TV insider told The Sun:

The creative team came up with the dream scenario and got in touch with the artist’s representatives in the faint hope that he might help them. Then they discovered shortly afterwards that he’d been to the location where they were filming and left something behind.

They couldn’t believe their luck as he’d painted a giant rat using his hallmark stencilling technique as well as his distinctive signature.

His only stipulation was that they really did paint over it — and it would be his hero Christopher holding the roller.

Advert
The Outlaws ( BBC/Big Talk/Four Eyes) BBC/Big Talk/Four Eyes

The Outlaws is set in Bristol, the home city of creator Stephen Merchant, and follows a mismatched group of offenders as they take part in community service.

Walken plays ageing crook Frank, who has to adjust to life after moving in with his estranged adult daughter. Merchant has previously revealed that he had actually flown out to Walken’s home in Connecticut as part of his determined efforts to get him on board.

You can catch up with The Outlaws on BBC iPlayer now.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Kyle Rittenhouse Breaks Down In Front Of Jury As He Testifies At Homicide Hearing
News

Kyle Rittenhouse Breaks Down In Front Of Jury As He Testifies At Homicide Hearing

Squid Game Season 2 Officially Confirmed By Show Creator
Film and TV

Squid Game Season 2 Officially Confirmed By Show Creator

Paul Rudd Finally Wins Sexiest Man Alive Award And His Reaction Is Priceless
Film and TV

Paul Rudd Finally Wins Sexiest Man Alive Award And His Reaction Is Priceless

Half Of UK Adults Don’t Know How Many Jews Were Killed During The Holocaust, New Survey Finds
News

Half Of UK Adults Don’t Know How Many Jews Were Killed During The Holocaust, New Survey Finds

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Celebrity, Artwork, Banksy, Bristol

Credits

The Sun

  1. The Sun

    BANKS FOR NOTHING One-of-a-kind Banksy artwork worth £10m destroyed by Christopher Walken on the Bristol set of The Outlaws

 