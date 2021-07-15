Cinderella Guitarist, Jeff LaBar, Dies Aged 58

jefflabar/Instagram

Jeff LaBar, who was known for playing in the glam metal band Cinderella, has passed away aged 58.

The guitarist was reportedly found dead at his apartment in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, July 14, though his cause of death is not yet clear.

Advert 10

His death was confirmed by his son, Sebastian, who shared the news in a statement on Instagram.

baz500/Instagram

Sebastian described his father as his ‘hero’ and ‘idol’, writing: ‘So I just got the call… @jefflabar, my father… passed away today.’

Sharing photos of LaBar through the years, Sebastian added: ‘I’m currently at a loss for words. I love you pop!’

Advert 10

The guitarist’s first wife, Gaile LaBar-Bernhardt, told TMZ LaBar’s friends and family had been unable to reach him in the days before his death, prompting his ex-wife to go and check on him. It was at that point he was found to have died.

Cinderella is regarded as one of the biggest hard rock bands of the 1980s, known for popular tracks including Nobody’s Fool and Don’t Know What You Got (Till It’s Gone). LaBar joined the band in 1985, when he replaced original guitarist Michael Schermick.

bazz50/Instagram

LaBar joined founding members Tom Keifer and Eric Brittingham to release a number of albums before going on hiatus in 1995, though they reunited just one year later to release the compilation album Once Upon A… in 1997.

Advert 10

Throughout his career, the guitarist also released a solo record titled One For The Road and toured with acts such as Poison, Bon Jovi, RATT, Quiet Riot and Skid Row.