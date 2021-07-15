unilad
Advert

Cinderella Guitarist, Jeff LaBar, Dies Aged 58

by : Emily Brown on : 15 Jul 2021 07:23
Cinderella Guitarist, Jeff LaBar, Dies Aged 58jefflabar/Instagram

Jeff LaBar, who was known for playing in the glam metal band Cinderella, has passed away aged 58. 

The guitarist was reportedly found dead at his apartment in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, July 14, though his cause of death is not yet clear.

Advert

His death was confirmed by his son, Sebastian, who shared the news in a statement on Instagram.

Jeff Labar's son shares news of dad's death (baz500/Instagram)baz500/Instagram

Sebastian described his father as his ‘hero’ and ‘idol’, writing: ‘So I just got the call… @jefflabar, my father… passed away today.’

Sharing photos of LaBar through the years, Sebastian added: ‘I’m currently at a loss for words. I love you pop!’

Advert

The guitarist’s first wife, Gaile LaBar-Bernhardt, told TMZ LaBar’s friends and family had been unable to reach him in the days before his death, prompting his ex-wife to go and check on him. It was at that point he was found to have died.

Cinderella is regarded as one of the biggest hard rock bands of the 1980s, known for popular tracks including Nobody’s Fool and Don’t Know What You Got (Till It’s Gone). LaBar joined the band in 1985, when he replaced original guitarist Michael Schermick.

Jeff Labar holding guitar in tribute shared by son (bazz50/Instagram)bazz50/Instagram

LaBar joined founding members Tom Keifer and Eric Brittingham to release a number of albums before going on hiatus in 1995, though they reunited just one year later to release the compilation album Once Upon A… in 1997.

Advert

Throughout his career, the guitarist also released a solo record titled One For The Road and toured with acts such as Poison, Bon Jovi, RATT, Quiet Riot and Skid Row.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

London Library Apologises After Man Dressed As ‘Rainbow Dildo Butt Monkey’ Appears At Kids’ Event
News

London Library Apologises After Man Dressed As ‘Rainbow Dildo Butt Monkey’ Appears At Kids’ Event

People Are Calling For England To Be Banned From The World Cup
Sport

People Are Calling For England To Be Banned From The World Cup

Texas Offers $10,000 Rewards To People Who Turn In Women Seeking Abortions
News

Texas Offers $10,000 Rewards To People Who Turn In Women Seeking Abortions

Woman Labelled ‘Victoria’s Secret Karen’ After Video Of Her Public Meltdown Goes Viral
Life

Woman Labelled ‘Victoria’s Secret Karen’ After Video Of Her Public Meltdown Goes Viral

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, no-article-matching, Now

Credits

TMZ

  1. TMZ

    'CINDERELLA' GUITARIST JEFF LABAR DEAD AT 58

 