Clueless Star Alicia Silverstone Was Kicked Off The Same Dating App Twice

Ugh, as if?! Alicia Silverstone has revealed she was banned by a dating app not once, but twice, as she speaks out about the struggles of modern dating.

Over the past few years apps have taken over the dating scene, and celebrities are no exception, with everyone from Demi Lovato to John Mayer signing up for the chance to find love online.

But as the Clueless star recently acknowledged, trying to use dating apps when you’re famous comes with its own unique struggles.

During a conversation with Drew Barrymore, Silverstone revealed that she first joined a dating app a few years ago, but initially set up a ‘fake profile’ because she ‘wasn’t comfortable’ letting people know her true identity right off the bat.

Unfortunately, that decision backfired, with the actor explaining that she fell foul of the app’s rules, saying ‘and then I got kicked off, I got banned.’

Undeterred, Silverstone said she tried once again to set up a profile, this time using her real identity, after hearing that Barrymore and other celebrities like Sharon Stone had used the apps under their own names. But things didn’t go quite as planned the second time around either.

Silverstone said:

I was like, ‘Well, if they can be on, I can be on,’ So I went on as myself, and it took a lot of courage to do it. And then I did it, and I had a date with someone planned, and the day I went in to find out about the date where we were meeting or whatever, I had been banned. Poor guy. I got kicked off as myself, too.

Despite her awkward experiences with dating apps so far, Silverstone clearly remains a fan, telling PEOPLE magazine that they’re ‘a great way for people to meet’ and confirming that she set up a Bumble account last month.

Silverstone, who divorced her husband Christopher Jarecki in 2018, said that meeting people in real life was increasingly difficult, explaining ‘I mean, sometimes you do meet people out in the real world, and I certainly have, and it’s been wonderful, but I think that it’s just a really nice way for people to meet.’