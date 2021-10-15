Clueless Star Stacey Dash Opens Up On Drug Addiction Battle
After ‘losing everything’ fighting a hard battle against drug addiction, Stacey Dash, who starred in rom-com Clueless, has since opened up about her struggles.
On Thursday, October 14, the 54-year-old appeared on the Dr Oz Show and revealed just how scary her addiction had become, tearfully admitting how many pills she ended up taking per day.
The actor is best known for portraying Dionne in the beloved 1995 chick flick.
Dash admitted to having taken around ’18 to 20′ Vicodin pills daily in the midst of her addiction, Metro reports.
The severity of her addiction resulted in Dash spending ‘about five to ten grand’ each month to buy the pills, which are painkillers normally used to treat moderate to severe pain.
However, since ‘losing everything’, Dash has just celebrated five years of sobriety.
Dash’s parents also faced issues with addiction, with the Clueless actor’s own struggles opening her eyes into viewing them in a different light.
She said:
The greatest blessing is that not only have I been able to be honest with myself and become a better person.
I’ve been able to understand my parents and that they did love me, and that they were doing the best they could and they were just sick. They were addicted.
After rising to fame on-screen, the star changed her career towards politics and also attributed religion in aiding her path to sobriety.
While Dash admitted having to sometimes ‘fight’ for her faith, and still having days where she wants to ‘do something bad’, she has found consolation in praying that ‘Jesus will help [her]’.
Dash noted that it ‘has not been easy’, recalling days spent ‘on [her] knees’ and not moving. But, she expressed that God ‘fill[ed] that hole’ inside of her and gave her the strength to carry on.
If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can talk to FRANK. You can call 0300 123 6600, text 82111 or email via http://www.talktofrank.com/contact 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, or livechat at http://www.talktofrank.com/livechat from 2pm-6pm any day of the week
