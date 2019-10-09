Coleen Rooney Outs Rebekah Vardy As ‘Friend’ Who Sold Fake Personal Stories To The Press

PA

Coleen Rooney has slammed her ‘friend’ Rebekah Vardy, a fellow WAG accused of selling fake, personal stories on her to British tabloid The Sun.

Coleen – a mum-of-four and wife of Wayne, who plays for D.C. United in the US – suspected someone close to her was betraying her trust, so she came up with a plan.

The 33-year-old set up a mighty Instagram sting and shockingly, Rebekah – wife of Jamie, who plays for Leicester City F.C. – was allegedly behind the leaks.

Writing a lengthy exposé on her Instagram account, Coleen wrote:

For a few years now someone I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing The Sun newspaper of my private posts and stories. There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and my family – all without my permission or knowledge. After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion.

In order to catch the culprit, Coleen came up with an idea – she blocked everyone on her account apart from one person.

Coleen explained further:

Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into The Sun newspaper. And you know what, they did! The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV and then the latest story about the basement flooding in my new house. It’s been tough keeping it to myself and not making any comment at all, especially when the stories have been leaked, however I had to.

It’s a very elaborate plan – well-constructed, sneaky, discreet. It turned out to be the perfect way to catch the so-called ‘friend’ behind the alleged scandal.

Pulling back the curtain, Coleen revealed:

Now I know for certain which account/individual it’s come from. I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them. It’s…… Rebekah Vardy’s account.

Rebekah has since tagged Coleen in a tweet directly responding to the claims, saying she never speaks to anyone about her, ‘as various journalists who have asked me to over the years can vouch for’.

The post reads:

If you thought this was happening you could have told me and I could have changed the passwords to see if it stopped. Over the years various people have had access to my [Instagram] and just this week I found I was following people I didn’t know and have never followed myself. I’m not being funny but I don’t need the money, what would I gain from selling stories on you? I liked you a lot Coleen and I’m so upset that you have chosen to do this, especially when I’m heavily pregnant. I’m disgusted that I’m having to deny this.

Rebekah finishes the post with: ‘You should have called me the first time this happened.’

Coleen is yet to respond to Rebekah’s tweet.

