Colin Kaepernick Calls For Police And Prisons To Be Abolished
Ex-NFL player Colin Kaepernick is calling for the abolition of the police and prisons throughout the United States.
Four years after taking knee during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice, Kaepernick has written a heartfelt open letter about the war on racism.
He reflected on the protests that have taken place over the past few months, following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
‘It’s been four years since I first protested during The Star-Spangled Banner. At the time, my protest was tethered to my understanding that something was not right,’ he wrote on Medium.
He added:
I saw the bodies of Black people left dead in the streets. I saw them left dead in their cars. I saw them left dead in their backyards. I saw Black death all around me at the hands of the police.
I saw little to no accountability for police officers who had murdered them. It is not a matter of bad apples spoiling the bunch but interlocking systems that are rotten to their core.
However, at the time even Kaepernick himself didn’t quite understand the larger scale of it all.
Now, he says, calls to ‘defund the police’ still don’t ‘remedy the uninterrupted death caused by policing and prisons and frequently leave us disheartened, disjointed, and disillusioned’.
‘To understand the necessity and urgency of abolition, we must first understand the genesis and histories of the institutions and practices we must abolish,’ he urged.
Kaepernick says that by abolishing the police and prisons, society would have money to reinvest directly into communities to address mental health needs, homelessness and houselessness, access to education, and job creation as well as community-based methods of accountability.
Over the past four years, since the 32-year-old’s contract with the NFL was terminated, Kaepernick has become a leader in the fight for racial justice. And people have finally started coming around to his way of thinking.
While President Donald Trump once referred to athletes who take the knee as ‘sons of b*tches who should be removed from the field,’ he recently said Kaepernick should be given another chance in the NFL if he still has the playing ability.
Four years on, Kaepernick’s message is filled with hope, for a ‘future that imagines justice differently. A future without the terror of policing and prisons. A future that prioritises harm reduction, redemption, and public well-being in order to create a more just and humane world’.
