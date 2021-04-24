Comedian Bill Maher Slammed For Transphobic Jokes About Caitlyn Jenner

HBO/caitlynjenner/Instagram

Comedian Bill Maher has been slammed for making transphobic jokes about Caitlyn Jenner.

Maher made these jokes after Jenner announced that she would be running to become the next governor of California, describing herself as ‘an honest leader with a clear vision’.

In a tweeted press release confirming she had filed the necessary paperwork to get things moving along, Jenner promised a ‘campaign of solutions’, revealing that a formal announcement about her campaign would follow in the weeks to come.

Speaking on his HBO show Real Time on Friday, April 23, Maher proceeded to poke fun at Jenner’s bid for office, and his mockery included some transphobic jokes.

Maher said:

I know that you think of her as a reality show star, but c’mon, people, change. She is trans, rested and ready. She’s got a great slogan, ‘Take the sack out of Sacramento’.

Maher then went on to slam Jenner’s Republican views, joking:

I love that about her. Wasn’t always sure about the man-woman thing, but low capital-gains taxes, born that way!

He continued:

And a lot of people, of course, are saying, ‘Isn’t it strange for a trans woman to be in a party that is passing anti-trans laws all over the country?’ And Caitlyn said, ‘Yeah, I get that. It’s just something about being in a party that doesn’t respect me that makes me feel like I’m home with the Kardashians’.

Viewers were not happy with Maher making trans jokes as a way of criticising Jenner, regarding this sort of language to be a low blow.

One person tweeted:

As a gay man who can’t stand the self-serving egomania of Caitlyn Jenner, I’m fully behind the #SayNoToJenner movement. But there are ways to oppose her without being transphobic. Looking at you, Bill Maher.

Another said:

Leave it to Bill Maher to make us have to defend Caitlyn Jenner. There is so much material there. CJ is a complete asshole for innumerable reasons- comedy goldmine. The transphobic jokes just aren’t good. They’re cheap & hacky, they aren’t well-written, & Bill’s delivery sucks.

Whether or not you agree with Jenner’s political views, there’s never an excuse to make transphobic jokes.