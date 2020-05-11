Comedian Jerry Stiller, Seinfeld Star And Father Of Ben Stiller, Dies Aged 92

Comedian Jerry Stiller, Seinfield Star And Father Of Ben Stiller, Dies Aged 92 PA Images

Comedian and Seinfeld star Jerry Stiller has sadly passed away at the age of 92.

Advert

His son, Ben Stiller, shared the news on Twitter, telling his followers his father passed away.

He wrote: ‘I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.’

Stiller is best known for starring as George Costanza’s father Frank on NBC’s Seinfeld, and later going on to play Arthur Spooner on the CBS comedy series The King of Queens. His career also saw him appear in Zoolander, Heavyweights, Hot Pursuit, The Heartbreak Kid and Zoolander 2, alongside his son, fellow actor Ben Stiller.

Advert

Earlier in his career, Jerry and his wife Anne Meara formed a comedy duo, known as Stiller and Meara, performing throughout the 1960s and 1970s. They appeared on a number of television programmes together, most notably The Ed Sullivan Show. Jerry and Anne were married for 62 years before Anne passed away in 2015.

The pair met in an agent’s office, when Anne was upset about not having been given a part, so Jerry took her out for a coffee to cheer her up and they were together ever since. They married in 1954, before welcoming their first child, Ben Stiller, in 1965, and then their daughter Amy Stiller in 1961.

Comedian Jerry Stiller, Seinfield Star And Father Of Ben Stiller, Dies Aged 92 PA Images

Since posting the news of his father’s death, Ben has been inundated with thousands of messages of support from well wishers sad to hear of Jerry’s passing.

One person replied calling Jerry ‘a tremendous talent’, telling Ben: ‘It was clear to us, your fans, how much affection there was between you two. I hope you and your family are surrounded by love and may your father rest in peace.’

Another said the actor was ‘always a joy to be around,’ adding, ‘as was your wonderful mother.’

Others praised his performances in Seinfeld and The King of Queens, while sending love and best wishes to Ben and the rest of the family.

He will be remembered by millions of people all over the globe for making people laugh and bringing joy into their homes. Rest in peace, Jerry Stiller.

Advert