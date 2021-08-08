Comedian Trevor Moore Dies Aged 41
Trevor Moore, known for co-founding sketch comedy group The Whitest Kids U Know, has died at the age of 41, a statement has confirmed.
The comedian passed away on Friday, August 6, in an accident – the details of which remain unreported.
His death has since been confirmed by his agent, who shared a statement from Moore’s wife, Aimee Carlson.
She wrote:
We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son. He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world.
We don’t know how we’ll go on without him, but we’re thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving.
Sam Brown and Zach Cregger, fellow founders of The Whitest Kids U Know, have also issued a statement, saying, ‘Early this morning, we learned that we lost our brother, our collaborator and the driving force behind WKUK.
‘He was our best friend, and we speak for all of us in saying that the loss of Trevor is unimaginable. We are heartbroken and our grief pales in comparison to the loss felt by his wife and son,’ they continued.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Celebrity, Accident, Comedian, Death, no-article-matching