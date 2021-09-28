Confusion As ‘Dolly Parton’s’ Debut TikTok Duped The Entire Internet

@itsdollyparton/TikTok/Alamy

Sorry to disappoint you, Dolly Parton fans, but the country singer apparently isn’t on TikTok after all.

Parton appeared to make her TikTok debut over the weekend, but it’s since come to light the person in the video isn’t actually her.

Advert 10

In the video, the incredibly convincing Dolly Parton-lookalike says to the camera, ‘Well hello. I guess I’m on TikTok! I just dropped in to say that everything’s going to be OK, you keep the faith, and to remind you that I’ll be on tonight reading you a story at seven o’clock Eastern time.’

She then proceeds to sing the words, ‘If I can do it, so can you. […] I believe in you,’ and you can’t help but deny even the singing voice sounds like that of the Jolene singer.

You can watch the fake video here:

Loading…

Advert 10

The profile amassed hundreds of thousands of followers within a day of being created, but it has since been taken down from the site.

In the wake of the page’s removal, a spokesperson for Parton confirmed it was never the official page for the 75-year-old, and that someone had doctored the clip.

They told TODAY an unverified user had taken an old video from Parton’s Imagination Library website and ‘doctored it’.

Alamy

Advert 10

In light of this information, Parton fans are piecing together the puzzle and realising the story she was referring to reading was in fact as snippet from an old Imagination Library video.

It’s safe to say, however, the editing quality is pretty convincing – you can’t deny the person who created it did a very good job at making it look realistic.

TikTok has also released a statement addressing the matter and explained the video was removed because it violated the platform’s community guidelines around impersonation.