Conor McGregor Arrested For ‘Attempted Sexual Assault’ In France

PA Images

UFC fighter Conor McGregor has reportedly been arrested for ‘attempted sexual assault’ in France.

Advert

According to French officials, the complaint was filed on Thursday, September 10, but McGregor reportedly denies the charges.

As per TMZ Sports, a court official in Corsica sent a statement to the Agence France-Presse confirming Conor’s arrest.

Conor McGregor PA Images

The statement read:

Advert

Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony Mac Gregor was the subject of a hearing by the gendarmerie services.

The sports star has been sailing around the Mediterranean on his yacht with his fiancée Dee Devlin. The pair got engaged last month after several years together. Devlin is the mother of McGregor’s two children, Conor Jack McGregor Junior and Croia McGregor.

Following the recent reports, the 32-year-old’s representatives said to TMZ, ‘Conor Mcgregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct. He has been interviewed and released.’

Conor McGregor speaks outside court PA

This isn’t McGregor’s first encounter with the law. Last year he was charged with assault after a brawl with a man at the Marble Arch pub in Drimnagh, South Dublin. He was also arrested in Miami for allegedly stealing the mobile phone of a man who was attempting to take his photo outside a nightclub.

McGregor has been accused of sexual assault before in two separate incidents in Ireland. He also denied those accusations and isn’t thought to have been arrested or charged for either.