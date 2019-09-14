Conspiracy Theorists Say Tupac ‘Still Alive’ As New Footage ‘Shows Rapper With Kids’

Wired Up TV/YouTube/PA Images

It’s been over two decades since Tupac Shakur lost his life in a Las Vegas shooting but conspiracy theorists are still convinced the rapper is alive.

New ‘evidence’ suggesting Tupac is secretly still with us seems to crop up every few months, with dozens of ‘sightings’ supposedly having taken place since his death in 1996.

The latest revelation appears to come in the form of some sort of family photo shared in a video by Wired Up TV, a YouTube channel which regularly posts videos claiming the American is alive.

The image shows a bald man wearing a leather jacket and looking towards the ground as he carries a female child on his back. Two young boys smile and pose at the camera.

Though we can only see the side of the man’s face, he appears to have a beard similar to the one Tupac sported while he was alive.

It’s difficult to tell how old the man in the image is; Tupac was 25 when he died. In reality, there’s very little evidence to go off other than the fact the man somewhat resembles the rapper, but conspiracy theorists are convinced the image is of a now-middle-aged Tupac.

If the person in the photo was Tupac, it would appear he has a pretty nice life involving three cute kids and he’s clearly not that bothered about revealing to the world that he’s actually alive; I’m sure he would have done that by now if he felt so inclined.

So it’s unlikely he’d allow this photo to get taken, knowing it would cause these kinds of theories to spread like wildfire.

On the other hand, he might enjoy seeing how close people get to the ‘truth’.

In the video shared by Wired Up TV, the host commented:

See this picture right here. This picture’s going to have the whole internet talking, my people. This is a picture of Tupac right now. You see him playing with kids. Whose kids are they? We still haven’t got to into that detail.

Getty

While the host admitted there’s few details surrounding the image, he said he’s doing some research by ‘calling people’. Who exactly these ‘people’ are remains a mystery.

He added:

A lot of people think that is Mr Tupac Amaru Shakur.

The man doing the voiceover also highlighted the man’s ear, suggesting it looked as though it had been ‘shot’ or ‘operated on’ and speculating this could be because Tupac was hit in the ear during the shooting in Vegas.

The YouTube channel claims to be the ‘only channel that has collaborated with friends and family of Tupac and authors of his life alike’.

Getty

The creators add:

We will be the first… to find out the truth about Tupac, and find him wherever he is no matter what it takes. Tupac is alive and our mission is to find him.

I’m pretty sure Wired Up TV will never find the definitive evidence they’re looking for but they’re obviously set on continuing their search for information, so I wish them well.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to [email protected]