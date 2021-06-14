Corinna Kopf Launches OnlyFans And Gets Accused Of Scamming Her Subscribers

PA Images/@CorinnaKopf/Twitter

Corinna Kopf has been accused of scamming her new OnlyFans subscribers.

The former Vlog Squad member and model recently launched her own OnlyFans profile, sparking a surge of interest online. So far, she’s already amassed more than 100,ooo likes.

However, it’s not been without a fair degree of controversy. Almost immediately, people criticised her for allegedly recycling content from her Instagram, rather than producing new photos and videos. The platform is typically associated with adult content.

On June 3, the 25-year-old tweeted: ‘F*ck it… 500,000 likes and I’m making an OnlyFans.’ At the time of writing, it’s hit 430,000, but that didn’t stop her from launching a profile regardless. Less than 10 days later, she was in the top 0.01% of all creators.

Amid accusations of charging $25 per month for previous Instagram content, she wrote: ‘People who think my OnlyFans is about to be just Instagram content… you’re dead wrong. If I posted everything right out the gate, it would just get leaked… just wait.’

However, many of her fans still aired their displeasure with her content, with some resorting to leaking the photos. In a series of deleted tweets, captured by Def Noodles, Kopf threatened to sue anyone, including underage users, who leaked her content.

‘A long long long list of people who are leaking content is being made… I’m about to make more money off these people than my OF itself,’ she wrote.

‘The underage idiots with your age in your bio sending out my OF content are about to be f*cked also,’ she added, claiming it was illegal to sign up for the site when you’re underage, before deleting the tweets.

The reaction to her tweets has been mixed, with some people doubling down on their criticism of her alleged use of Instagram photos. ‘U about to sue every mf that leaked that sh*t so thousands of people are about to be exposed for leaking Instagram pics,’ one user wrote. ‘U mad at people leaking your Instagram content? Sad,’ another commented.

However, others have been more supportive of Kopf. ‘Y’all are weird making excuses for them. It doesn’t matter what age they are, if they are sharing the pics then that’s messed up,’ one user tweeted.

Looking at both sides, another user wrote: ‘Okay I agree that people shouldn’t be leaking someone’s paid for content, but first of all: Corinna already has it made, like she’s got enough money to cover herself for an absurd amount of time, and second of all, what did she think was going to happen?’

