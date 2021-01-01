Court Rules Danny Masterson Harassment Cases Must Go Through Church Of Scientology Fox Television/PA Images

The court has ruled that Danny Masterton’s ongoing stalking and harassment charges must be resolved by the Church of Scientology.

The That 70’s Show actor has been accused of harassment by Chrissie Carnell Bixler, her husband, musician Cedric Bixler-Zavala, Marie Bobette Riales, and two anonymous women – or Jane Does.

Advert 10

In addition to this, Masterson was charged for the rape of three women in the 2000s in June 2020, leading to him being arrested. He was later released after posting $3.3 million bail.

In November, it was ruled that the Yes Man actor’s rape hearing would be taking place this Wednesday, January 6.

Danny Masterson Carsey-Werner Distribution

While the rape cases are being handled by the US courts, it was announced on Wednesday, December 30, that the harassment cases Masterson is facing must be resolved by the Church of Scientology in ‘religious arbitration’, reported NBC News.

Advert 10

This is due to the fact there is an arbitration agreement between the parties involved. The signed agreement reportedly states that ‘any dispute, claim or controversy’ are to be handled by the Church.

As per TMZ, the court said that Scientology’s ‘internal Ethics, Justice, and binding religious arbitration procedures’ are to be used for the harassment disputes.

Danny Masterson PA

The judge ruled this in regards to the cases brought forward by Bixler, her husband, Bixler-Zavala, and the two other unnamed victims. It’s said Masterson has agreed to the church’s arbitration.

Advert 10

Meanwhile, Marie Bobette Riales isn’t thought to have been affiliated to the agreement in question, and/or to the Church of Scientology, therefore the judge did not rule on how her case would be handled, according to Vulture.

The harassment lawsuit was first brought forward against both Masterson and the Church of Scientology in August 2019, with the claimants stating an array of incidents, from Masterson repeatedly sexually abusing Bixler, to the Church poisoning Bixler-Zavala’s dogs.

Sexual Misconduct Danny Masterson PA Images

Masterson’s ongoing rape case could see the 44-year-old behind bars for up to 45 years if found guilty. As per Variety, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office charged Masterson under the state’s ‘one strike’ sex offence law. This provides for potential life sentences for certain sex offences, including allegations involving multiple victims.

Advert 10

Tom Mesereau, the actor’s lawyer, has since described Masterson as ‘absolutely not guilty’, and insisted that they are going to prove his innocence.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.