Courteney Cox has become quite the TikTok sensation and her most recent video is absolute Monica Geller goals.

Advert

In the video, you see the Friend‘s star dancing and it’s giving everyone flash backs of Monica’s famous moves.

In the clip, the 55-year-old is dancing to NightTime by Young Stoop out of supposed boredom due to her being in self-quarantine because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cox also joked that her dancing is the reason why her fiancé Johnny McDaid and her 15-year-old daughter Coco are ‘socially distancing themselves’ from her.

Courteney Cox Brings Monica's Dancing Into 2020 On TikTok PA Images

Advert

She captioned the video shared on her Instagram page yesterday, March 14:

Could this be why Coco and Johnny are socially distancing themselves from me? #bored #quarentine [sic]

All Cox needs now is on-screen brother David Schwimmer doing the dance alongside her in true The One With The Routine episode style.

Following the popularity of her video, fans have been avidly looking for the actor’s TikTok account as the handle is cropped out of it.

Several fellow celebrities have commented on Cox’s video expressing their love for it.

Courteney Cox PA Images

Actor Allison Janney said ‘you are everything’, while Sister Act star Kathy Najimy said the video made her ‘sooo freaking happy [sic]’.

This isn’t Cox’s first TikTok video, however, as she featured on Coco’s account a couple of months ago – again, dancing.

Advert

Sharing the video from Coco’s TikTok, she captioned it, ‘Wanna see your child lose their patience? Do a TikTok with them’, and I’m sure other parents who have tried doing the viral dance with their kids will relate.

In recent weeks, it was finally confirmed a Friends reunion will officially be happening, much to the joy of the show’s millions of fans.

All six stars – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry – will be reuniting exclusively for the untitled, unscripted special for HBO Max.

The news came just months after the iconic sitcom’s 25th anniversary. The stars will return to their original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank to film the special (with Friends creators Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane executive producing).

Friends cast PA Images

Alongside the reunion special, all 236 episodes of the Emmy-winning series will be available to subscribers at the launch of HBO Max in May. The upcoming streaming service paid a whopping $425 million for the rights to the sitcom, which was one of Netflix’s most-watched assets.

The One Where They All Get Back Together – could we be any more excited?