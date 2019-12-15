Courteney Cox Responds To Fans Mistaking Her For Caitlyn Jenner

PA Images

Caitlyn Jenner has been making the headlines for all the right reasons recently, having come across as a strong, independent and sassy queen on this year’s I’m A Celebrity.

Those headlines have only continued since leaving the jungle a little over a week ago, most recently with a comparison between her and Friends star Courteney Cox.

It all came about when 55-year-old Courteney was flooded with comments about how similar she looked to Caitlyn on a social media post a couple of days ago, something the actor has now responded to.

The comparisons began when late-night talk show host David Spade posted a picture with Courteney and Nick Viall on his Instagram page, alongside the caption: ‘Lots of good stuff coming next year on @lightsout More deets to come.’

Almost immediately, his followers began commenting on the post writing: ‘Is that Katlyn Jenner [sic],’ ‘thought it was Kaitlin Jenner [sic],’ and ‘bruh I thought that was Caitlin Jenner [sic]’ alongside a cry-laughing emoji. I mean come on guys, is it that hard to spell Caitlyn?

Up until now, 55-year-old Courteney had remained silent on the matter but has now taken to Instagram to address it, admitting she can see the resemblance between her and 70-year-old Caitlyn.

You can check out her Instagram post below:

In the post, she shared the original selfie of the three celebrities along with two other pictures: one of the multitude of comments noting the comparison and another of a side-by-side picture of her and the I’m A Celebrity star.

In the caption, she described the comparisons as ‘surprising’, despite saying she hadn’t thought she ‘looked like [her]self’ in the picture David posted.

The side-by-side picture showed just how similar the two celebrities look in their side profile and facial features – particularly their high cheekbones and slight noses – despite the 15-year age gap.

Underneath the picture, Courteney caved in and wrote: ‘Alright… I can see it,’ causing her followers to applaud her for taking it all in her stride. One person wrote: ‘The fact that you can laugh it off is one of the many reasons why you inspire me.’

While another said: ‘I love your sense of humour and how you just don’t let anything get to you! You’re seriously the best. And YOURE [sic] BEAUTIFUL, never forget that.’

The actor’s best pal and Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston was obviously amused by the whole thing as she called Courteney ‘hilarious’, adding: ‘Oh my GOD I love you.’ She then commented several times with laughing emojis.

Does this mean Courteney will be heading into the jungle next year then?

